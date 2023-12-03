Assembly polls result warning bell for Cong in K'taka: Bommai

Bengaluru, Dec 3 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the Assembly polls result of the four states was an indicator of the probable outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding the likelihood of BJP winning in two states and retaining power in one has further boosted the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the reporters here, Bommai said: "At the same time, the result is a warning bell for the Karnataka Congress. The results of these four Assembly elections have been termed as semi-finals as they have come ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made the statement several times. The results of the Assembly elections have given a clear message to the coming Lok Sabha polls," he added.

Bommani said that in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has got a two-thirds majority, and a clear majority in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, adding the tally of BJP has increased from one to eleven in Telangana.

"Senior BJP leaders such as PM Modi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan must be congratulated for the BJP's performance in the four states," Bommai said.

He further said: "The INDIA bloc had been disintegrated after the Assembly polls and the allies would distance themselves from the Congress. INDIA bloc will bite the dust in the Lok Sabha elections."

He also said that the results would have an impact on Karnataka.

Bommai said Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister again.

"The alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular would benefit them a lot," he said.

The image of PM Modi has got a further boost after the Assembly poll results and no Congress leader has not even one per cent of PM Modi's image, Bommai said.

