Assess, enhance efforts to prevent stubble burning: Haryana Chief Secy

Chandigarh, Oct 10 Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday asked all Deputy Commissioners to assess and enhance efforts aimed to prevent stubble burning.

Recognising the urgency of the situation and the need for proactive measures, he outlined a series of key actions to tackle this pressing issue effectively.

Chairing a virtual meeting, Kaushal directed them to regularly conduct effective review meetings with agriculture and other officers concerned to formulate and implement strategies to curb the stubble burning in affected areas.

In line with the commitment to combat stubble burning, he called for stringent action against individuals involved in fire.

“The tough stance aims to deter and penalise those who contribute to air pollution through the stubble burning.”

At the meeting, it was stressed that daily reviews with Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) will be conducted to monitor the situation on the ground.

“These daily reviews will enable swift responses to emerging incidents of stubble burning and ensure that appropriate actions are taken promptly,” he added.

