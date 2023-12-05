Assets of Atiq’s wife, sister to be attached this week

Prayagraj, Dec 5 The Prayagraj police have completed all the proceedings to attach the properties of three more absconders wanted in connection with murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two gunners.

The police said that it will attach properties of Shaista Parveen (wife of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed), Ayesh Noori (sister of Atiq) and Arman (a shooter of Atiq’s gang) this week since all formalities have been completed.

Earlier, the cops had attached the properties of Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Zainab Fatima (wife of slain gangster and Atiq’s brother Ashraf).

Three shooters including Guddu, Sabir and Arman were carrying Rs 5 lakh cash reward each on their heads, while Shaista Parveen was carrying Rs 50,000 cash reward.

All the accused were evading police action even nine months after the sensational Dhoomanganj shootout case in which Umesh Pal, a prime witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, along with two of his police gunners were killed outside his residence in Sulem Sarai area on February 24.

