Assure all possible support to affected families: CM Pramod Sawant on Goa stampede

Panaji, May 3 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the state authorities are ensuring that all necessary medical attention is provided to those injured in the tragic stampede that occurred during the Lairai Devi temple festivities in Shirgao village.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday as a large number of devotees had gathered for the annual yatra.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant personally visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured. Later, posting on X, the Chief Minister said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with CM Sawant and reviewed the situation in detail, offering full support from the Centre during this difficult time.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that all district hospitals were on high alert and fully equipped to handle the emergency.

In a post on X, Rane said, "In light of the unfortunate stampede incident at the Goa temple, we are actively ensuring that all those affected receive the necessary medical attention. A 24/7 helpline is now available, please dial 104 for any medical emergencies."

He added that the medical infrastructure at Goa Medical College (GMC) and other district hospitals has been strengthened and placed on high alert.

"Ten advanced 108 ambulances have been deployed to assist with transfers and on-site management. We remain committed to providing comprehensive care and support during this difficult time," he said.

Rane further informed that immediate and extensive steps have been taken to manage the crisis.

"We have coordinated with 108, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site, with three stationed at Asilo and an additional three kept on standby until the situation stabilises," he added.

According to his statement, 30 casualties have been reported so far. Of these, eight critical patients -- including two who required intubation -- have been referred to GMC for specialised care.

"Four individuals, including two males and two females, were brought in dead. Eight are currently admitted at Asilo, ten are undergoing treatment for minor injuries, and two have been discharged," he said.

However, sources indicate that the actual death toll may be higher, with at least six people confirmed dead and over 30 injured.

"Ten patients are currently serious and under observation in casualty at GMC. Additional doctors have been roped in, and a dedicated ICU with ventilators has been set up to provide consolidated care. All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring the condition of each patient," he said

GMC and Health services, including 108, have also been instructed to remain on high alert. MS from GMC and Asilo have been appointed as nodal officers to monitor the situation closely. We will keep you regularly updated," Rane added.

The stampede occurred during the Shri Lairai Yatra, an annual religious event that draws over 50,000 devotees to the temple in North Goa.

A highlight of the centuries-old ritual is the participation of barefoot 'dhonds' who walk across a bed of burning embers in a symbolic act of devotion. The sheer number of attendees and a sudden surge in the crowd reportedly led to the deadly stampede.

Preliminary reports point towards severe overcrowding and insufficient crowd management arrangements as potential causes behind the stampede.

The situation turned chaotic due to a downward slope on a stretch of the route, where the crowd reportedly surged forward rapidly, leading to a crush.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rescue and medical efforts are underway. The state government has provided full support and assistance to the victims and their families.

