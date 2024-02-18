Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

New Delhi, Feb 18 Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for February 19-25.

Aries

This week, your career is under the spotlight. You will feel pumped up and confident to take on any task that you meet ahead. Now is the best time to grab the bull by the horns and chase your professional objectives. Trust your gut, and don't be shy to think outside the box. New chances for promotion or acknowledgement may come up; however, be ready to take them confidently. If you are in a relationship, be prepared for sparks to fly as you and your partner head off on new adventures in life. Be forthright and frank with your feelings. Now is a great occasion to build strong relationships with the people you love and make unforgettable memories together.

Tip of the week: Chase your professional dreams

Taurus

In matters of the heart, this week will bring increased compassion and empathy to your relationships. You might end up being more focused on your partner's needs, and you may try to develop your emotional connection further. The stars will make you look deeply into your long-term career ambitions and plans in the professional field. You may experience a strong magnetism towards humanitarian pursuits, looking for a career that fits your values and does some good for society. Take some time to think about how your job makes you feel and if your career meets your deeper spiritual needs. You may strongly be inclined toward mystical subjects or spiritual teachings that deepen your comprehension of the cosmos.

Tip of the week: Have compassion and empathy

Gemini

This week, the cosmos is arranging to lift your ambitions and social contacts. Take advantage of the opportunities that come your way, whether in your career or personal life. Broaden your professional scope by joining associations that share your objectives. Collaboration is everything, so be ready to partner and work in groups. If you have creative ideas, they can be developed into new businesses or initiatives. If you are in a relationship, then explore your relationship by doing things together and having common goals. Organise a fun outing or a cosy stay-at-home date to make your bond tighter.Cherish your relationships and create everlasting memories.

Tip of the week: Work in groups

Cancer

This week, the planetary energies favour your career goals, which may bring advancement and success. You will be excited and dedicated to pursuing your professional ambitions. Whether pursuing a promotion, a new project, or a career change, this is the time to take bold action towards your dreams. Trust your gut, and don't be afraid to unveil what you are good at. Those who are single may find that the stars will bring about unexpected meetings to meet someone special, especially through your professional networks or social circle. Be open to any new ideas, and you will see that pursuing knowledge will be the most rewarding thing you do.

Tip of the week: Take bold actions

Leo

This week, the stars urge you to think big and explore new horizons. You may feel attracted to options that involve travel, studying or cultural exchange. Use this opportunity to develop your professional skills and knowledge. Your optimism and enthusiasm will be so strong that you will inspire other people, and your colleagues and superiors will acknowledge your zeal. If you are in a relationship, this is the time for development and growth together. Go for new adventures with your partner by visiting remote locations or participating in deep philosophical conversations.Now is a great time to take courses, workshops, or seminars that go with your interests and goals.

Tip of the week: Think big, explore new horizons

Virgo

Welcome the changes that are coming your way in an open-minded way and with a desire to grow.You may be attracted to searching for more profound, career-focused opportunities. This is the time for intensive research, investigation, and seeking untapped opportunities within your current working environment. Have faith in your intuition and be prepared to consider new approaches or collaborations that could be breakthroughs in your career.Have faith that any changes within your family dynamic are, in the end, for the greater good and will contribute to a more profound level of unity and connection.Allow yourself to go deeper into the layers of love and intimacy.

Tip of the week: Research and investigate

Libra

Take every day with enthusiasm and an open mind, and you'll easily find yourself closer to your goals.Expect positive work-life developments, particularly in collaborations, partnerships, and negotiations. Your key focus will be how you connect with others and create win-win relationships. Maintain an open mind and be prepared to grab the new opportunities that may come your way. If you're in a relationship, your week will likely be a time of growth and peace. You and your partner might get closer to each other by going through similar situations and having important talks. Singles might feel that a romantic interest is in the making.Express gratitude for your dearest and give them time to do activities together.

Tip of the week: Maintain an open mind

Scorpio

This week brings growth and expansion in your work, daily activities, and self-transformation.You may discover a stronger desire to succeed in your career, accepting new assignments or duties with eagerness. The fact that you are a hardworking and dedicated employee is likely to be acknowledged by your superiors or colleagues, thus opening the door for promotion or praise. Keep moving forward confidently, but be careful not to get ahead. Singles might be attracted to a person from their working environment, but be careful, as business and pleasure don’t mix. Slow down and put your focus on creating an emotional bond.Try to find a way to do everything without neglecting your family.

Tip of the week: Accept new assignments

Sagittarius

Welcome opportunities as they come your way with excitement and curiosity.In love matters, the stars stimulate your love life with adventure and romance. If you are in a relationship, this is an excellent time to bring some spontaneity and excitement to your relationship. If you are single, you can be attracted to someone who represents excitement and intellectual stimulation. Seize the chances for romance, and do not let your heart fear. Your family matters may get a little more cheerful and funny. Have confidence in your inner feelings, and don't be shy about thinkingunconventionally. Your creativity and innovative mindset could bring forth significant breakthroughs in your career.

Tip of the week: Do not let your heart fear

Capricorn

This week is the right time for deep emotional change and stability in different spheres of your life.Paying attention to initiatives that align with your deepest feelings and desires is the right moment. Do not fear taking a different path or calculating risk in your career this week. The fact that you are willing to go beyond your routine could help you to achieve a lot of progress and success.It does not matter whether you are in a committed relationship or single; the best use of your time is with those close to you. This is an ideal time to strengthen the ties and create lifetime memories with your partner or someone you care about. This is also a good time to acquire new knowledge and skills.

Tip of the week: Take calculated risks

Aquarius

This week holds the possibility of dynamic growth and expansion in different aspects of your life. Now is an opportune time to undertake professional development activities, like workshops, courses and seminars that can help you expand your skill set and improve your career prospects. Have an open mind and be willing to travel new roads of development and advancement.This week, your family relations could become more communicative and expansive. You might be surprised to discover that you may have the most interesting chats or even do the most exciting things together as a family.If you are single, you may be attracted to people with an intellectual ability or who have a worldview that is somehow different.

Tip of the week: Expand your skill set

Pisces

As you go about your week, trust in the plenty and the possibilities that dwell in your life.If you have been considering a career change or promotion, the present is the right time to start taking the necessary measures. Believe in yourself, and when the opportunities arise, take advantage of them. Keep in mind that you need to have a balance between ambition and practicality as you move forward in your career.Whether you're single or coupled, this is the right time to build trust, intimacy, and mutual understanding in your relationship or to find the right person. Let your heart be in tune with vulnerability and openly share your needs and wants. You can lean on your family for support.

Tip of the week: Trust in the plenty

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his analysis)

