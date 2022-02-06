Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for February 7-13

Aries

This week, you are advised to refrain from taking any kind of loan or increase your liabilities. If you want to invest, then do so after consulting the experts, else you may incur losses. From the middle of the week, you will be filled with confidence and self-belief which will enable you to proficiently pace your work. You are likely to receive appreciation and recognition from your seniors. Some of you are also likely to achieve promotion and increment at workplace. You will be able to spend quality time with your siblings. You may have an inclination to spend money for charitable causes. Towards the end of the week, you may feel mentally fragile.

Tip of the week: Avoid taking loans

Taurus

Undertaking journeys will provide you monetary gains and benefits this week. Some of you might acquire ancestral property or get benefits from it. You will also be inclined to save money. Natives who are working in the field of media and entertainment are likely to get favourable results. Professionally, you are likely to meet some influential people. Those in business need to remain organized and adopt a methodical approach. Short business tours will open up new avenues. Your advice will be taken seriously in your family. Those who are single may feel the urge to find a suitable partner.

Tip of the week: Plan a trip

Gemini

Those doing business from abroad are likely to flourish during this week. Businesspeople dealing with the government or semi government organizations will be able to enter into a long-term profitable contract. It is also a profitable phase for those dealing in industrial products. During the middle of the week, you are likely to get opportunities for a new job in your respective field that you may have been eying for a long time. Some of you may find themselves agitated due to misunderstanding with their loved one. You are advised to not remain adamant about your views, else the problems will only increase. You will become wiser at handling finance-related matters.

Tip of the week: Scout for new opportunities

Cancer

This week you are likely to remain calm and composed in all aspects of your life. You will try to put in maximum efforts to achieve positive outcomes. You could make an important decision pertaining to your profession. You will stay authoritative which will provide you with great results both in your personal as well as social life. If there was an estrangement with a member of the household, you will be able to resolve it with ease. Those who are single are likely to be involved in a new relationship. Students may face some clashes with their mentors and teachers, so they are advised to avoid getting into an argument while interacting with them.

Tip of the week: Be authoritative

Leo

Those of you looking for a new job are likely to get one this week. Those employed may receive appreciation from their colleagues and seniors. You are likely to experience a harmonious relationship with your loved ones. You will enjoy some memorable moments with your friends. However, this week is not conducive for considering expansion of business. During the end of the week, some financial issues within the family may keep you worried. You are advised to keep a tab on your expenses. Seek the guidance of an experienced person before investing. Students intending to migrate abroad for higher education will be successful.

Tip of the week: Avoid taking risks

Virgo

This week, you will be successful in saving money. You are likely to receive adequate support and affection from your siblings, especially from the elder ones as they are also likely to provide you monetary support. Those in business should consider reformulating their strategies and change their game plan to ensure they are able to meet their targets. You will share cordial relationship with your father and his guidance in a personal matter will prove invaluable. There could be some problems on the marital front. You are advised to maintain the decorum of your speech while conversing with your partner. Health issues relating to lower back and legs must not be overlooked.

Tip of the week: Be goal-oriented

Libra

You may try and do something different during this week which will set you apart from the rest of the herd. Your financial position will remain strong and no major expenses are envisaged. However, investment in fixed assets is likely to be delayed. Students may not be able to devote enough time for studies which may impact their performance. This may prove to be challenging week for you as far as personal life is concerned. Couples in a committed relationship may face issues in understanding each other. It is advisable to remain patient and give each other enough time and space. You are advised to remain careful regarding any injury to the upper part of your body.

Tip of the week: Stay focused on your targets

Scorpio

This week you will need to work hard to increase the inflow of money. Avoid adopting unethical practices of earning money quickly else it may push you deeper into problems. Those in business may face delay in closing ongoing deals and client acquisition. Businesspeople are further advised to carefully plan any decision or policy before executing any partnership. Towards the end of the week, you will receive new opportunities for professional growth. On the personal front, you will be able to resolve previous estrangement with your spouse, if any, and will take out time to spend some romantic moments together. Some issues within the family may keep you stressed.

Tip of the week: Avoid unethical practices

Sagittarius

This week is likely to provide you mixed results. On the one hand, you will improve your performance at workplace which will reflect in positive support from your seniors. On the other hand, married couples may face issues in their personal relationship and may have ego clashes. They are further advised to keep a close watch on the health of their children. Your personal expenses are likely to shoot up and you may end up spending an exorbitant amount of money for purchasing something that you do not need as of now. Businesspeople will be able to strike a profitable deal. You are likely to get relief from obstacles that you have been facing for a long time.

Tip of the week: Curtain your expenses

Capricorn

This week, you will be full of positivity towards your future financial prospects which appear to be bright. Your financial inflow will increase filling you up motivation. Salaried employees will be exhilarated upon receiving unexpected incentives which will motivate them to deliver their best performance and successfully achieve targets. Pending court cases, if any, are likely to settle in your favour. During the middle of the week, you could face some problems on the personal and family front. This period may be challenging for married couples as they may indulge in a blame game. Minor ailments related to the kidney are also a possibility.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

Aquarius

Planetary influences this week indicate a positive phase of growth for your career. You will be able to outsmart your competitors. This is a good time to restructure business strategies to increase sale prospects. However, family and household expenses are likely to increase during this week. Some of you may be inclined to purchase a new vehicle or an asset. You are advised not to go over budget and think carefully before buying anything. You are likely to face stress and anxiety due to the fragile health of your mother. There is a possibility of you getting involved in petty fights with your siblings which might disrupt the family environment.

Tip of the week: Avoid getting into petty fights

Pisces

With your sheer willpower, courage and confidence, you will be able to overcome obstacles with ease this week. Your creativity is likely to get enhanced which will help improve your performance. However, professionals are advised not to indulge in office politics at the workplace, else your image may get tarnished. If you are married, then you may face some resistance from your children as they may act stubborn with you. Students will achieve success in competitive exams and will be able to achieved their goals. You will enjoy a cordial relationship with your mother. You will be inclined to increase your comforts and luxuries.

Tip of the week: Take courageous decisions

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor