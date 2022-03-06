Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for March 7-13

ARIES

This week, your willpower will get stronger, allowing you to reach new goals in your working life. You will earn money from numerous sources at the start of the week. During this period, you may help your relatives financially, but refrain from lending money to people who do not repay it. You will be observed improving family life. Your parents' health will improve, which will help you gain their support. Your younger siblings will also be able to follow your advice. Those preparing for competitive tests may struggle to work hard and generate confidence. Some health issues can cause worry. In this scenario, protect your eyes from infection.

Tip of the week: Avoid lending money

TAURUS

In your work life, this week is going to present a lot of new obstacles. It's possible that you'll be assigned new goals. You'll have to use your contacts in order to stay out of trouble. It is possible to spend a great deal of money on needless products. Prior to purchasing anything new, you'll need to use what you already own. People who are in a romantic relationship may have difficulty trusting one another. Students who had been struggling to make the appropriate choice will now be able to do it with ease. Your digestive system will benefit from regular exercise if you do it regularly. Avoid outside food.

Tip of the week: Build trust in relations

GEMINI

You'll need to keep an eye on your expenditures this week. As a result, your stress labels and the pressure of repaying them may rise, making it more difficult for you to cope. Don't let your emotional well-being interfere with your family's daily routines. Sit down with your family members and brainstorm solutions to all of your issues. One or more family members may be affected by health issues. Because of this, you won't be able to give your best effort at work. In terms of education, you're on track to meet your weekly objective. During this time, you'll reap the rewards of your efforts and be more confident that you can do well on the exam.

Tip of the week: Maintain your emotional wellbeing

CANCER

Your efforts are likely to be rewarded this week, and you may see an increase in your earnings. To ensure you receive the credit you are due, follow discipline and prudence. However, it is advised that you do not leave any work unfinished, as this could lead to complications. Those that are in business will be able to make a lot of money, but they must be careful when it comes to spending. You should not rush into any financial decisions in this situation. Your family's happiness will return. Your family's size may grow in the future. Enjoy this joy with your loved ones. This week, the kids' career graphs will soar. Keep your ego in check if you want to succeed.

Tip of the week: Avoid ego issues

LEO

This week, your hunger for information will aid you in making new acquaintances. You will also be successful in your work if you overcome all obstacles. It's understandable that, despite your awareness of the value of money, you've been spending it wisely. However, you may have to endure the burden of your previous missteps this week. Because there may be times when a close family member will seek you for financial assistance, and you will be unable to provide it. As a result, distance will creep into your interactions. If a member is eligible for marriage in the house, their engagement can be finalized. Students will achieve good grades in all courses.

Tip of the week: Celebrate with family

VIRGO

Some money will come your way this week because people will pay attention to your dedication and hard work. With this, you will be able to win the hearts of other people because of the humility in your voice. Self-made businessmen of this sign will have a better chance of making money. You will become well-known in society and respected by your family. Also, this will help them to motivate themselves to do better. If you have to stay away from your family because of work or school, you may get a lot of relief. Students can spend all of their time doing things that make them happy. However, by the time you realise how bad it will be, it will be too late.

Tip of the week: Stay humble

LIBRA

Things will start to work out again. Improve your financial decisions this week, and you'll also be able to come out of the loss you had in the past more quickly. This week, traders of this sign may have to go on a trip to meet business needs. It would be better if you didn't go on this trip now, because it would cause you both mental stress and financial loss. As long as you try, you will be able to get along with some of your family members. People in the field of education must stay focused on their goals if they want to make it. In this case, improve your company and get rid of people who are impacting you negatively.

Tip of the week: Avoid professional travels

SCORPIO

Your willpower will grow, and with it, you will be able to achieve new things in your work. Rather than worrying, believe in yourself and don't forget that you can learn anything with your creative mind. You will have a lot of energy and it is possible that you will make money that you didn't expect. It might be hard for you and your spouse to get along because of all the extra work you have to do at work. During this time, it's possible that you won't be able to keep your promises to your family, which will make them angry. Those students who want to go to school in another country will be able to get into the schools and colleges they want to go to.

Tip of the week: Believe in yourself

SAGITTARIUS

The whole week is going to be very energetic, and you will be excited. This will also make it easier for you to work. During this time, you'll think about your goals and you might set a deadline for them to be done. As far as possible, be cautious and don't just trust anyone. This week, the kids in your house can do a lot of the work for you. But you'll need to ask them for help. You will also be able to make some new friends because of your good looks and personality. This week, there lot of good things will happen in the field of education. Those students who want to go to another country will find this time quite auspicious.

Tip of the week: Do not trust blindly

CAPRICORN

This week will offer you advancement in your career, but you are recommended to exercise extreme caution with any work you conduct during this time period. Acquire a thorough understanding of it. Apart from that, if you wish to speak with your senior officials, do so directly and without intermediaries. This week, you will have to make numerous critical decisions, which may cause you tension and anxiety. In such a case, maintain control of your thoughts and seek the assistance of someone more experienced than you. This week, financial difficulties will be resolved. There are optimistic signs that you will obtain money during this time period.

Tip of the week: Improve your knowledge

AQUARIUS

This week, you may encounter a slew of minor setbacks. Despite this, the signs for this week lead to you achieving a number of new milestones. Consequently, pay particular attention to those coworkers who become irritated in a split second and make every effort to make them happy. The young inhabitants of this sign will require the assistance of their elders in order to complete any projects at their school or college. So, if you have the opportunity, sit down with them and attempt to gain their perspective. Also, make them aware of your plans for the future. Consuming intoxicants should be avoided at all costs, as your health may be compromised.

Tip of the week: Build team spirit

PISCES

This week appears to be pretty beneficial for you professionally. While businesspeople will continue to be satisfied with positive results, those who work or are employed will have the possibility to work for a multinational corporation. This week is advantageous for purchasing items whose monetary value has the potential to increase further. There may be disagreements among family members, which might disrupt mental peace. However, you are encouraged to abstain from intervening in the affairs of others during this time period; otherwise, you may become embroiled in their conflict. Students' career graphs will suddenly soar to new heights.

Tip of the week: Don't interfere in other's lives

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis.)

