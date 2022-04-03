Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for April 4-10.

Aries

This is an opportune time for individuals in business, and your endeavour will advance gradually. Working professionals are likely to see a boost in their careers. This time period will provide you with more than one source of income. On the personal front, though, there is the possibility of tension and disagreement in your marriage. Changes in your spouse's temperament may occur, resulting in ego confrontations between you two. As a result, remain cool and take appropriate action. Some of the unmarried natives can also get married right now. Your elder siblings may offer you advice on important family concerns.

Tip of the week: Take feedback from others

Taurus

Working professionals will be able to reap the fruits of their labour at this time. You will establish a reputation as an expert, which will be valued by all. This week, your costs are likely to remain under control. This is a wonderful time to be in the government sector. Your father will remain lucky, and he may earn some attention right now. Journeys to other lands are also on the agenda. If you have a pending legal matter, it may be resolved in your favour and bring you financial relief. In terms of health, you may experience issues with your eyes, abdomen, or urinary tract. As a result, strive to eat a healthy diet.

Tip of the week: Plan a trip

Gemini

You will now reap the benefits of your prior good efforts, and as a result, you will gain fame and popularity. There are also hints of a raise in your existing wage. Your efforts in the direction of increasing your firm are also likely to be fruitful. There are also hints of a work change at this time. If your spouse is also a working professional, they can expect to advance in their careers. Unmarried people may experience difficulties in their romantic lives as a result of ego issues. Students will thrive in their respective fields of study. Those of you who have previously taken out a loan or borrowed money will be able to refund a large portion of the payment.

Tip of the week: Look for a new job

Cancer

The atmosphere around you will improve, and you will enjoy these new developments. Good relationships with elderly will benefit you. Working professionals are likely to receive a pay raise as a result of the resolution of past issues. Simultaneously, business personnel will have a pleasant experience. Your social standing will improve. You have a good chance of gaining ancestral property right now. However, because your mother's health is likely to raise concern, you may be obliged to spend extra time with her. Your spouse will remain cooperative, and their assistance will be invaluable. Guard against minor injuries.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

Leo

This week will be fruitful in your personal life, and you will move forward on the path of advancement. Your efforts will result in success, and the good fortune of your companion will contribute to a growth in your riches. This will provide you with numerous advantages. Some of you are planning short travels that will be beneficial. You will get the opportunity to meet new individuals, which will help your business expand. Your work will speak for itself, and your seniors will recognise it. Some of you may be able to reclaim old debts or dues. However, there are signs that your parents' health may deteriorate.

Tip of the week: Let your work speak

Virgo

At times, you may experience a sudden rise in bitterness in your voice which might have an impact on your family life. In any pending legal situation, you are sure to pass with flying colours. You will be able to finish pending duties, giving you a sense of relief and fulfilment. Those in business are likely to be successful in obtaining a new loan. Students will experience a favourable phase in which they will be able to pass any competitive exam. If you are married, you will be overjoyed with your children's improvement. There will be an infusion of new vitality in your personal life, resulting in positive consequences in terms of relationships.

Tip of the week: Avoid bitterness in speech

Libra

This week's planetary alignment is favourable to your career. You are likely to advance to a position of power, and a promotion appears to be on the horizon. Those in business must avoid ego clashes with their partners. It is the ideal time to grow your company. This is a good time to travel and explore because it will certainly pay off handsomely later on. Your romantic life will flourish. Your beloved will be grateful for your efforts and feelings. However, you should avoid becoming pompous and remain cool. Comforts and luxuries will be bestowed upon your children. They could reach an important professional milestone.

Tip of the week: Expand your work

Scorpio

Some of you may be given the option to relocate abroad. In a distant place, you will be known, respected, and successful. You will be able to outperform your rivals. Any pending legal matter can be resolved in your favour. In addition, any unforeseen spend can have an influence on your budget. Working professionals may experience a change in their careers. Those of you who have applied for jobs may now receive a positive response. There may be some misunderstandings with your manager, so you should be cool and tolerant throughout this time. You will continue to be loving and affectionate towards your loved ones, and they will support you.

Tip of the week: Evaluation new offers carefully

Sagittarius

This week will bring good fortune into your life. Your income will continue to rise, and your company will turn a profit. Your relationships with well-known and renowned individuals will get stronger. This will assist you in moving forward in your life. Working professionals' relationships with elderly will improve. You will exceed your opponents, and your self-esteem will be at an all-time high. Your unfinished business will be completed right away. However, there may be some issues in your romantic life. Your beloved may not like your erratic and indecisive behaviour. In such a case, you must remain alert.

Tip of the week: Keep your self-esteem

Capricorn

Your work prospects will improve dramatically, and your efforts will be recognised. In addition, your authority at work will grow, as will your income. Your company will see fresh growth opportunities. There are also hints of income from ancestral or family businesses. Those who wish to obtain a loan will be successful. Benefits from the government are also on the table. Some of you may be in the market for a new home or automobile. You may not be able to spend enough time with your family members due to a tight job schedule. If you are eligible, you should be able to discover a good match throughout this time period.

Tip of the week: Focus on personal life

Aquarius

Your popularity is expected to rise this week. You will continue to be the centre of attention in your social and professional circles. People will approach you for advice on both their professional and personal lives. This is also a good time to go on a trip, and you will be able to visit some exotic areas. Your decision-making abilities will be unrivalled. You will also be able to amass a sizable profit as a result of your efforts. Some of you may be on the verge of a job change. Those that own a firm, on the other hand, will continue to take risks. Your relationship with your spouse needs to be strengthened.

Tip of the week: Solve other's problems

Pisces

This week is likely to increase your level of stress. There may be some monetary losses, so you should avoid investing in any new venture. There may be some unwelcome trips, which should be avoided if at all feasible. In terms of personal life, your professors, mentors, and elders will show you much-needed affection and support, which will bring you happiness and delight. Your father may require your emotional assistance. An auspicious ceremony may be celebrated in your in-law's house. Your creative abilities will be strong, and you may be eager to learn something new. Take extra precautions with your health if any issues are detected.

Tip of the week: Time to celebrate

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor