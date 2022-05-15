Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for May 16-22

Aries

This week will provide great outcomes for you. Professionally, your inventiveness and spontaneity are likely to improve, which will make you brave and imaginative in your decision making. You will be sure in your thoughts and will not shy away from expressing them in front of others. Students hoping to secure admission at overseas institutions and institutes are likely to see their efforts reap fruit. In personal life, this is the appropriate moment for unmarried people to declare their genuine feelings to the individual that they have a fondness for. Those married will be able to spend quality time with their spouse. Some of you may hear positive news with relation to family extension.

Tip of the week: Be spontaneous and original

Taurus

Professionally, this phase will be easy and stress-free since you will be able to achieve your goals without much effort or hard work. However, avoid getting into comfort zone, as this might lead to issues later. Some of you may inherit property or receive unexpected earnings and perks as a result of it. Some of you may also decide to acquire a new home or automobile. You will find calm and contentment in your home surroundings throughout this week. You will want to spend as much time with your family as possible. Your mother's health, on the other hand, may remain vulnerable. Your spouse's salary may rise, allowing them to assist you financially in some of your pursuits.

Tip of the week: Take care of mother's health

Gemini

Your brilliance and hard work will be recognised at work, and you will be brimming with energy and excitement, allowing you to complete practically any task you set out to do. However, avoid becoming overconfident and taking on too many projects at once, since this might prove devastating. Short excursions are advantageous this week since they will be useful for working professionals and businesses. On a personal level, you will put in greater effort to communicate with your family, friends and relatives. This will assist you in forming a positive social relationship with them. Students will be curious, which will make it easier for them to comprehend new subjects.

Tip of the week: Don't be overconfident

Cancer

You will make financial gains this week. This is an excellent moment to buy land or property. Your parents are likely to provide you with emotional and financial support, which will encourage you to achieve your ambitions. Your capacity to influence others will improve, which will aid you in negotiating some beneficial commercial agreements. Official excursions taken at this period are likely to be financially rewarding. However, avoid loan money to anyone, especially close friends or family. Some of you are likely to make quick money through stock and share trading and investment. However, be cautious with the words you use when communicating. It may unknowingly cause harm to others.

Tip of the week: Watch your words

Leo

This week, your cognitive process will be righteous, which will likely improve your reputation. Professionally, your confidence and self-belief will be high since your hard work and skill set are likely to be recognised. You'll think beyond the box and strive for creative fulfilment. Because your mind will be full of new thoughts and inputs, this is an excellent time to establish strategies and map out future goals. This will assist you in achieving enormous success. This is a good time for businesses to develop new collaborations, partnerships, and financial investments. Your children can pursue their education in another country.

Tip of the week: Make a future roadmap

Virgo

This week, you may have to spend more than you anticipated in order to live comfortably. You should avoid getting into any disagreements with your opponents since it might tarnish your reputation. Avoid lawsuit if you don't want to spend money. This week, you have a propensity to make fast judgments and take unwarranted risks, which may lead you to take out unnecessary loans. Professionally, you may have to work longer hours than usual due to job issues. You may be unable to efficiently implement your ideas and policies, resulting in mental stress and worry. This might disrupt your sleeping pattern. So,relax and take it slowly and utilise this phase.

Tip of the week: Beware of legal entangles

Libra

This week, you'll look for strategies to boost your revenue and secure your financial future. Avoid impulsive purchases since you may come to regret it later. You will have a busy schedule in the middle of the week. A short journey is possible, and your communication with your teammates will improve. You may be sidetracked at times, but you will be able to effectively convey your ideas and views. This is a good time to create new friends or acquaintances. Your emphasis will move to family matters by the end of the week. Your yearning for seclusion will be stronger than normal. Indigestion and chest pains might be bothersome to your health.

Tip of the week: Make new connections

Scorpio

This week, you may be more sensitive than usual and communicate your feelings to those closest to you. You'll have a new perspective on life and be more aware of your surroundings. On the professional front, your efforts are likely to result in higher pay and a better position. This week will be better for those working in the field of writing, such as editing, content writing, and publishing. Students who prepare for competitive examinations, debate competitions, and other events are likely to succeed. Those of you seeking for financial assistance or loans are likely to find excellent results. Any outstanding debts will be repaid.

Tip of the week: Pay off outstanding payments

Sagittarius

This week will make you feel more optimistic, which will benefit your health and well-being. Because luck will be on your side, you will be able to succeed in your pursuits. You'll trust in the power of action rather than simply words, allowing you to complete significant jobs and projects on time. This week is likely to be fruitful for professionals seeking for fresh possibilities. Entrepreneurs will be able to better negotiate agreements and develop their businesses. In terms of money, it is a good moment to invest and multiply your holdings. Students who want to continue their education overseas are more likely to get accepted into international institutes.

Tip of the week: Do more than you commit

Capricorn

There might be some unexpected rewards from inheritance or previous investments. Those of you who are working on research projects are also likely to have positive outcomes. In the workplace, your grasping ability and desire to improve your talents through practice can help you obtain respect from your coworkers and senior management. This will also improve your capacity to dig deeper into the issue and come up with innovative methods to tackle it. Businesspeople that handle their company as a partnership will notice an increase in their earnings. Your interpersonal communication abilitieswill help you win the hearts of your loved ones.

Tip of the week: Work on your people skills

Aquarius

The quality of your marriage will improve this week. You and your partner will adore each other without reservation, allowing you to have a greater understanding and harmony with one another. Your standard of living will improve. On the professional front, your self-assurance will be higher, allowing you to communicate or convey your opinions more effectively at work. It is a good time for businessmen to start new projects and initiatives. Those participating in international initiatives, associations, import-export, and organisations are also likely to benefit. Your father is likely to advance in his job, which will bring joy to the family.

Tip of the week: Spend time with your partner

Pisces

This week, there may be an increase in spending, causing anxiety and tension. Physical proximity between you and your spouse is likely to rise owing to health or professional concerns on a personal level. However, things will be heading in the correct path in terms of career. Your hard work and effort at work will be rewarded with gratitude and recognition, as well as a raise and promotion. It is also a good time for those working in the field of law, accounting, and auditing, since their abilities are likely to be highlighted. However, it is not recommended to engage in any type of quarrel or debate. Negative emotions may overpower you at times, leading to self-criticism and guilt.

Tip of the week: Avoid being self-critical

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor