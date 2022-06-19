Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for June 20-26.

Aries

Your career will see some ups and down this week. Some days may yield beneficial results and some days you will find it tough to manage your demanding schedule. Those operating in the real estate industry will notice excellent results. Working professionals will fare better in their career this week as compared to businesspeople. Your bond with family may not be extremely uplifting yet spending time with your children and friends will remove your stress and make you joyful. The love life will be interesting, and singles may find the person of their choice. On the health front, your immune system can be weaker throughout this week.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

Taurus

Your professional development will benefit greatly from this time. Business professionals will reap the benefits of their efforts and hard work, while those in quest of new employment will find favourable prospects. You and your loved ones will enjoy a joyful time together and a festive atmosphere at home. Traveling seems to be on the horizon, whether it's for business, school, pleasure, or just to spend some quality time with your spouse in a different location. During this time, you will like to make wise investments that will raise the value of your fixed assets. You'll be able to communicate well with your siblings as well.

Tip of the week: Grab new opportunities

Gemini

This week, you'll be in a more forward-thinking state of mind, making it easier to spot growth opportunities. You'll be productive at work if you keep your enthusiasm alive and work on a variety of projects at once. Students who want to do well in school and go on to college must put up the most effort possible. In their examination, they'll almost certainly be up against stiff competition. During this time, you won't be bored because you'll be spending it with loved ones and friends. You're likely to become frustrated with your love life as a result of it being difficult to find a partner. As long as your income and expenses are kept in check, you'll have a stable financial situation.

Tip of the week: Be a visionary

Cancer

If your work or business involves items or services for global markets, you will do well. In terms of your finances, things are going to be up and down, but it's going to keep you busy. It's unlikely that your personal life will be as fulfilling as your career. A strained family relationship can have a negative effect on the atmosphere in your home. You'll have to have a level head in order to keep your relationship going. You and your spouse will work hard to maintain a positive emotional state of mind, but you'll be distracted by domestic chores and obligations. Students may have uncertainties and confusions when learning, but hard work will lead to good grades.

Tip of the week: Be calm in relations

Leo

You'll be active and innovative in your work life this week, unveiling new approaches and tactics. Those of you in the service industries as well as small family businesses, will do well now. You'll be able to establish a solid reputation in your field. Making travel arrangements for yourself and your loved ones is an option you have. Your household may be tense at times, and this can have a negative effect on your well-being. Those who are in a committed relationship will enjoy a period of stability and contentment, and this could lead to a nuptial arrangement. Students may have difficulties in their education and may be anxious about their academic performance.

Tip of the week: Stay innovative and active

Virgo

This week is going to be a mixed bag for you in several aspects of your life. During this time, you have the opportunity to make a major shift in your career. You'll reap the benefits of your hard work in the future. With a little unproductive spending, you may face money crunch. Long-term investments should be avoided at all costs. It's possible that you and your loved ones will experience a breakdown in communication. Love isn't always easy, and you and your lover can have a few squabbles. However, your relationship will grow stronger over time. Students will be energised to work hard to achieve their objectives.

Tip of the week: Avoid investments

Libra

Your financial situation is likely to improve this week. A good moment to assess your current investment strategies and reorganise your portfolio is now. Any deal involving real estate or land might earn you profits. The outcome of any pending legal proceedings will be favourable to you. You may be given extra responsibilities at work, which may increase your workload. However, you should practice control in your interactions with coworkers. This week, you're going to make a concerted effort to broaden your knowledge base. To keep your relationships with friends and family members intact, it's a good idea to be a little more adaptable in your actions.

Tip of the week: Assess your financial decisions

Scorpio

Because of an ongoing issue at work, you're more likely to be anxious at the start of the week. During this time, it may be difficult for companies to make money. Staying calm and not reacting is the best course of action. The stars will be aligned in your favour by the middle of the week. You'll begin to feel better if you've had any health issues in the past. Keep in mind, though, to change your eating habits and avoid spicy foods. Taking a brief trip this week will allow you to reorganise your thinking. A lack of concentration on the part of students might lead to worse grades. This is a difficult time in your marriage since you'll have to deal with a lot of disputes from your spouse.

Tip of the week: Plan a trip

Sagittarius

Change is a constant in your life right now. Your professional life is about to undergo some significant shifts, and you need to be ready for them. You must concentrate on your ideas and avoid all forms of negativity in order to succeed. Stay calm and confident in your abilities. Listening to your inner voice can also be beneficial. Your viewpoint will improve if you visit any of your close family members or friends. Reading spirituality books will be quite beneficial. You'll be able to put an end to any inconsistencies among your family members now. Students that are serious about going to college will be successful in their endeavours.

Tip of the week: Be ready for change

Capricorn

This week, you'll be able to build up a bankroll of your own. If you've ever loaned money to others, you're entitled to get it back. As an added bonus, you may be able to gain some unearned money, such as expensive presents or insurance benefits. It's imperative that you put up the effort necessary to perform any household tasks that have been put off. It's best not to discuss your strategy or plans with anyone, as doing so could lead to disappointment. Students may encounter obstacles in their chosen subject of study. They must be patient and strive even harder to succeed. If you find yourself in a difficult circumstance, don't hesitate to ask for aid from your family's elders.

Tip of the week: Finish pending work

Aquarius

In your working life, you'll be successful because of your boundless energy and enthusiasm. Your financial situation will be stable, and you'll get the results you want from your existing employment or business. Your personal life may not be as good as your work life, since you may have disagreements with your family members. Maintaining the interests and expectations of your family may be a problem for you. It can lead to a tense situation at home. You may not be satisfied with your love life because of a conflict with your significant other. In spite of your health problems, you will be able to fight them by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and avoiding negative thinking.

Tip of the week: Ignore trivial matters

Pisces

Your professional life will be blessed this week. You'll be engaged in your work and committed to it. When you're at work or running a business, you'll be working hard to succeed. Those in the travel and transportation industry, as well as those who operate in joint ventures or partnership firms, will thrive. This week is likely to see some transfers and promotions within the government sector. If you have any debts or loans, you'll spend your time paying them off. You'll have a steady flow of money, and you'll reap the benefits of investments you made in the past. Due to personal difficulties, you may be concerned about your physical and mental health.

Tip of the week: Look after your mental health

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

