Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for Aug 1-7.

Aries

Hidden adversaries may annoy you this week, so be careful. This time will drive you to move jobs, but don't rush until you're happy with your advancement at the new company. In the meantime, hone your skills and accumulate experience. Now is the moment to introspect about your future plans. This will prevent confrontations and misunderstandings. Small businesses may see sudden profits. The health of your spouse may cause some concerns. You two may have financial misunderstandings. Stay calm when interacting and attempt to resolve issues amicably before they escalate.

Tip of the week: Hone your skills

Taurus

Your zeal and never-say-die attitude will help you finish pending work. You'll be able to get a raise or an appraisal as a result. This is also a fantastic time for those of you who are considering starting your own business because all of your previous ideas are now beginning to bear fruit. Your marriage may be stressful. The relationship may experience some ego clashes or ups and downs. However, unmarried natives have a good chance of meeting their lifepartner. Avoid fried and spicy food for stomach and digestive issues. Try to engage in sports or physical endeavours that need arduous training.

Tip of the week: Finish pending work

Gemini

This week, you'll be able to face your challenges with courage. You'll be able to defeat your adversaries. Although there may be some conflicts with co-workers, your workload is likely to expand. To achieve prompt outcomes, try to divide your duties into manageable initiatives before carrying them out. Those of you seeking new possibilities might be successful in locating one in their preferred industry. Maintain a healthy balance between your income and expenses because you could have to pay some unexpected expenses. Married people can be concerned about the health and happiness of their kids.

Tip of the week: Be courageous

Cancer

This week will bring you financial and monetary rewards. You will be in a convenient position professionally. Some of you are probably going to be recognised for your efforts, which will result in a favourable evaluation cycle. Entrepreneurs might think about introducing a brand-new good or service. The time is right to handle property-related issues. This will be a good time if you have been preparing to buy or sell real estate. You'll continue to be upbeat and excited about your work. Single natives will be able to find their special someone on a personal level. Children of married people are more likely to advance steadily in their scholastic or professional endeavours.

Tip of the week: Invest in property

Leo

You could notice a greater level of activity at work, and you might be asked to offer your insightful counsel or suggestions to help complete significant projects. Your standing among your friends and in your social network is probably going to improve. However, keep your strategy grounded; else, you risk missing out on bigger possibilities. Your mother will provide you with a lot of emotional support. Additionally, this is a wonderful time to spend money on house improvements and repairs. To ensure harmony in your marriage, though, you might have to put in a lot of effort. Some emotional problems from the past can reappear.

Tip of the week: Stay grounded

Virgo

You'll keep your enthusiasm, and work more competently and skillfully. You're probably going to enjoy some material comforts now. Your efforts would pay off handsomely, and these successes would boost your confidence and self-belief. Clarity will prevail, and you'll be given fresh viewpoints that will enable you to advance in your line of work. This time frame will also be beneficial for pursuing long-delayed interests, aspirations, or travels. This will improve your creativity and assist you in forging a strong bond with your inner self. On a personal level, there can be conflict between you and your siblings.

Tip of the week: Look within to find solutions

Libra

This week, you're urged to think carefully about your words before speaking to avoid pointless conflicts in both your personal and professional lives. Professionally, you'll be able to make the best use of your resources, boost your output, and complete unfinished projects. Avoid impulsive purchases because they can result in overspending. Additionally, you are encouraged not to take out any type of loan or credit. Minimise making any decisions involving the sale, purchase, or building of real estate. You might be concerned about your mother's health. Married people will receive assistance from their partner and in-laws.

Tip of the week: Choose your words

Scorpio

You'll be confident, strong, and able to stand your ground this week. Energy, passion, and tenacity will overflow, enabling you to carry out your goals successfully. You will be able to defeat your opponents thanks to your competitive nature. This will result in advancement and professional success inside your existing organisation. Those who participate in commercial collaborations may also see gains. Maintain open lines of communication with your partner to maintain fair interactions. For many of you, making money on the sale and purchase of real estate is a given. You can occasionally be a little aggressive and domineering in your personal life.

Tip of the week: Stay competitive

Sagittarius

For those who want to travel overseas or are already employed by a foreign company, this week will be favourable. Professionally, now is not the best moment to make new investments. Take advantage of this opportunity to plan out your future professional objectives. Though your competitive spirit will remain strong, stay away from direct conflict with your rivals. Your elder siblings may see a boost in their wealth and possessions. Personally, you should try to prevent any arguments with your spouse because they can make you feel uneasy. Students that are geared up for competitive exams are going to do well.

Tip of the week: Plan career goals

Capricorn

You will have no trouble identifying your priorities and long-term objectives. You'll continue to be highly driven as a result, which will make you more organised in your efforts and lead to professional advancement and financial security. At the office, you'll collaborate with others to reach shared objectives. You will gain more respect from both your superiors and subordinates as a result. Major projects are also going to come their way for business people, and a sudden influx of wealth is predicted for them. Personally, this is a terrific time for romance and love since many of you are likely to experience a surge of new vigour and passion in relationships.

Tip of the week: Have faith in your abilities

Aquarius

You are likely to be more self-assured, brave, and ambitious, which will help you accomplish the outcomes you want. This is a good time to establish your own business or work for yourself. You're likely to find beneficial chances in your line of work. Your level of financial success will rise. Be careful while sharing your opinions with elders; doing so could lead to some management dissatisfaction. Some of you might experience success in areas involving real estate. Any prior marital-related issue is likely to be resolved.You are recommended to maintain your composure and patience when interacting with your siblings.

Tip of the week: Maintain your composure

Pisces

This week will be a blessing for you because of unexpected profits. Your efforts will provide the appropriate outcomes, and you'll advance in your specialised field. However, occasionally you could develop an overly strong opinion about your beliefs, which might cause arguments. Personally, having a disagreement with your father might make things tense at home. Therefore, maintaining appropriate conversation manners and an open mind will be crucial because any counsel or recommendation from him has the power to alter your life. Be mindful of your health and drive slowly at this time.

Tip of the week: Avoid being strongly opinionated

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor