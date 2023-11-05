At India's mini Niagara Chitrakoot, PCC chief and MP prepares for hat-trick

Raipur, Nov 4 Chhattisgarh Congress President and MP Deepak Baij has been fielded by the grand old party from the crucial Chitrakoot Assembly constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Chitrakoot in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh is also known as the ‘Mini Niagara’ of India as the waterfall on the river Indravati cascades from a height of about 95 feet and is 300 metres wide during the monsoons.

Baij was successful in winning the 2013 and 2018 state Assembly elections and later the party fielded him during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where he defeated the BJP candidate.

During the November 7 Assembly polls, Baij is contesting against the BJP candidate Vinayak Goyal.

Ever since the formation of Chhattisgarh, four Assembly elections have been held in Chitrakoot Assembly constituency. The first two were won by the BJP and the last two were bagged by the Congress.

This is the third time that Baij has entered the electoral fray and this time he is preparing to score a hat-trick by registering a victory.

Political analysts say that Chitrakoot Assembly constituency is crucial for both the Congress and the BJP. While the grand old party wants to register another victory from this area so that Deepak Baij can score a hat-trick, the BJP is trying to win this stronghold of the Congress.

