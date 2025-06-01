At least, the RSS engages in thoughts and debates: Former Cong leader Arvind Netam

Raipur, June 1 Arvind Netam, a seasoned tribal leader from Chhattisgarh and former Congress heavyweight, is once again in the spotlight. The 83-year-old has been invited by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of “Karyakarta Vikas Varg Dwiteeya,” scheduled for June 5, 2025, in Nagpur.

He will share the podium with RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat. RSS has placed the invitation at its official X handle. Netam, a veteran leader from Bastar, has witnessed the shifting political landscape since the onset of economic liberalisation.

Speaking to IANS, he reflected on his current phase of life, describing himself as retired and convinced that little can be done to change the life of tribal people in the existing political framework.

His invitation to the RSS event is widely viewed as part of the organisation’s broader strategy to strengthen its engagement with tribal communities.

Having spent his life advocating for tribal welfare, Netam has largely stepped away from active politics. While his interactions with the RSS have been limited, he acknowledges their recognition of his contributions.

He sees his participation in the event not as a political move but as an opportunity to engage as a social worker. However, he believes the RSS still falls short of fully grasping the complexities of tribal regions.

There remains gaps in their approach. His presence at the event marks a significant moment in the evolving relationship between tribal leadership and the RSS, raising questions about future collaborations and ideological shifts.

He explained that when tribal leaders sought to address concerns with the BJP, they believed it was more effective to approach the RSS, though interactions were initially minimal.

Asked about his discussions with the RSS chief Dr Bhagwat, Netam shared that he tried to explain how the organisation was failing to grasp the depth of tribal issues.

He lamented that there is no other organization capable of handling such social concerns.

“Unlike political parties, at least the RSS engages in some level of thought on the matter.” He noted that they seemed somewhat convinced.

In Nagpur, he intends to present his views on the challenges tribal people face. Netam emphasised that although he has withdrawn from active political engagements; his contributions have been recognised by RSS, and that is how he views the invitation.

He believes the RSS has yet to fully understand the tribal issues despite having many influential thinkers. He says they sometimes ignorantly overlook critical aspects of tribal life. The real concern today, he asserts, is the adverse impact of liberalisation, which began in 1991, on tribal communities.

He warns that the exploitation of natural resources by powerful governments, irrespective of ruling parties, will intensify, with Bastar standing as a prime example of the looming crisis.

Recalling past experiences, he cited the formulation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) in 1996.

Bureaucrats treated it as a mere formality, pushing for its passage without fully grasping its significance. He mentioned that some well-intentioned officials sought his assistance in addressing key issues.

While state governments were eager to accept the Act, its true essence -- protecting tribal rights -- was largely overlooked.

Issues such as displacement, access to water, forests, and land remain neglected, leading to irreversible damage. Netam expressed deep disappointment in rehabilitation efforts, stating that no displacement project has been effectively executed, leaving affected communities unheard.

Regardless of which government is in power, the plight of displaced communities remains unchanged. Despite numerous laws being enacted, constitutional violations persist, and no government truly adheres to them.

Netam stated that he sees himself as a social worker and has no further role left in politics. If he had remained in Congress, his approach to societal issues would have been much clearer. In hindsight, he believes he may have been naive in his expectations.

Discussing the anti-LWE drive, Netam revealed that he had been vocal on the issue since 1980. Over time, interactions have diminished, and the Indian government has taken a firm stand and claimed credit for addressing the problem.

The political dynamics between the “Left and Right” influenced the Central government's firm stance. While action has been taken, he cautioned that ignoring the issues would have been a serious mistake.

He witnessed first-hand how they were treated during his tenure. As long as Maoists remain active, they will be used as a justification for further exploitation.

He questioned what comes next, noting that no one is seriously addressing displacement, healthcare, and other pressing concerns. The government's approach lacks urgency, allowing problems to escalate. Now, the presence of one lakh paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh ensures that resource exploitation continues.

Reflecting on his life, he acknowledged the challenges he faced in trying to highlight critical issues. Without intervention, he believes the situation would have worsened.

He argued that tribal struggles have never been genuinely understood and that no government has ever explained the origins of LWE.

He recalled visiting affected areas where officials dismissed concerns, reacting casually even when confronted with serious grievances. Asked what key points he intends to discuss with the RSS in Nagpur, Netam identified corruption as the biggest challenge. He remarked that finding a solution is incredibly difficult worldwide.

He cited late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s observation that out of every hundred rupees allocated, only fifteen reach the intended beneficiaries.

This problem persists, and despite repeated discussions, no government has taken meaningful steps toward a resolution. Issues such as religious conversions, displacement, and ineffective law enforcement continue to plague society. He believes there needs to be a fundamental shift in people's thinking.

Responding to speculation, stemmed from the invitation, about whether he might join the BJP in the future, Netam dismissed the possibility.

At 84 years old, he considers his political journey complete. His time in public service has turned into social services, and he no longer holds any aspirations.

He said he had played his innings, and now, there was nothing left for him to pursue. His interest in political affairs has faded. His deep understanding of tribal issues stems from decades of experience, including his tenure as a parliamentarian in P.V. Narasimha Rao’s government.

He previously served as Minister of State for Education and Social Welfare in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet from 1973 to 1977 and later held the position of Minister of State for Agriculture from 1993 to 1996 under Narasimha Rao.

