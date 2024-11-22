At minus 1.2, J&K's Srinagar records season’s coldest night

Srinagar, Nov 22 Night temperatures dropped further throughout Kashmir on Friday as Srinagar recorded its coldest night of this season so far at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological (MeT) department officials said that night temperatures continued to drop further across the Valley and Srinagar city recorded its coldest night of the season.

Mercury dropped to minus 2.3 in Pahalgam while Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Blankets, quilts, warm clothes, jackets, woollen jerseys, etc., are being sold as hotcakes in Srinagar and other cities and towns in the Valley. Pavement sellers are doing brisk business these days as buyers are seen engaged in hectic bargaining with the sellers.

Water taps have started freezing in the mornings as people have a tough time de-freezing them. At places, people are seen sitting around small fires to warm themselves and de-freeze water taps.

Commuters are facing a difficult time as the windscreens of vehicles are clogged with a thin layer of frost in the morning.

Kashmiris are bracing up for the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ which starts on December 21 and ends on January 30 each year.

Roads, streets and even pedestrian malls become very slippery during the Chillai Kalan and people prefer to remain indoors till thaw sets in to make the roads passable.

Places like Gurez, Tulail and Zojila Pass have been getting intermittent snowfall during the last two weeks.

Even the day temperatures keep hovering around 5 to 7 degrees Celsius making both days and nights very cold during the Chillai Kalan.

Jammu division, on the other hand, has better weather these days.

Jammu city had 11.3, Katra 10.4, Batote 5.6, Banihal 2 and Bhaderwah 2.6 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor