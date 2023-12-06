At minus 2, J&K’s Srinagar records coldest night this season

Srinagar, Dec 6 At minus 2 degrees Celsius, J&K’s Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Wednesday.

The Meteorological (MeT) department said the minimum temperature was minus 2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Wednesday which is the coldest this season so far.

“Gulmarg recorded minus 2.2 and Pahalgam minus 5.1 as the minimum temperature.

“Jammu had 9, Katra 8.4, Batote 3.6, Bhaderwah 1.4 and Banihal 0.8 as the minimum temperature”, an official of the MeT department said.

Kashmiri’s ‘defence armour’ for the winter including the tweed over-garment called the ‘Pheran’ and the earthen firepot woven in willow wicker called the ‘Kangri’ are seen in use everywhere now.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts on December 21 and ends on January 30 each year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor