At minus 2.6, J&K’s Srinagar records coldest night of season so far

Srinagar, Dec 7 J&K’s Srinagar recorded the season's coldest night so far at minus 2.6 on Thursday as mercury remained in free fall due to clear night sky.

An official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said, “At minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far.

“Due to the clear night sky, minimum temperatures across J&K are likely to drop further.

“Gulmarg recorded minus 2.5 and Pahalgam minus 4.9 as the minimum today.

“Jammu recorded 9.6, Katra 9.2, Batote 4.3, Bhaderwah 1.5 and Banihal 1 as the minimum today.

“In Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 13.5, Kargil minus 11 and Drass minus 12.2 as the minimum temperature."

A 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.

