At minus 4.1, J&K's Srinagar records season's coldest night

Srinagar, Dec 6 Mercury continued its free fall as the minimum temperature dropped to minus 4.1 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Friday recording the coldest night of the season so far.

Due to the clear night sky, the minimum temperature continued to drop further, said the Meteorological (MeT) Department officials adding that the city recorded its coldest night this season so far.

“Weather is likely to remain dry till the evening of December 8 and the night temperature is expected to drop further during this period,” the MeT department officials said.

Gulmarg recorded minus 4.3 and Pahalgam minus 6.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8.6, Katra 7.6, Batote 1.6, Banihal minus 2.6 and Bhaderwah 0.3 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.

During this period, water bodies in Kashmir freeze partially making boating/rowing very difficult in local lakes and rivers.

Frost and fog make the movement of pedestrians and vehicles difficult in the morning, and in order to avoid any mishap, people prefer to remain indoors till the fog clears up.

Kashmiris depend more on traditional means to protect themselves from the vagaries of cold than modern methods.

A firepot woven in willow wicker called the ‘Kangri’ is filled with embers and kept under a loose garment called the ‘Pheran’.

Locals find these as worthwhile assets since electricity is hard to come by in the financially starved union territory.

As fresh vegetables are hard to come by during the winter months, dried vegetables like brinjal, pumpkins and tomatoes are extensively used by the locals. Dried and smoked fish is also a relished winter dish of Kashmiris as these provide the extra calories needed to fight the bone-chilling cold of the Chillai Kalan.

