At upcoming UPITS 2025 event, UP to showcase its tourism potential to the world 

Lucknow, July 25 Uttar Pradesh Tourism department has set in motion large-scale preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, set to take place from September 25 to 29, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The five-day mega event will see Uttar Pradesh projecting its tourism potential to the world by showcasing its rich cultural heritage and also its unique local products, traditional handicrafts.

The move reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s goal and objective to establish Uttar Pradesh as a global tourism hub.

The UPITS-2025 is the flagship trade event of the Uttar Pradesh government, bringing together policymakers, global business leaders, trade representatives, and industry experts under one roof. The event will play a vital role in the state's journey towards achieving its one trillion-dollar economy target, with tourism being identified as a key growth sector.

As part of the preparations, the Tourism Department is setting up an expansive stall that will showcase the state's heritage sites, temple architecture, thematic tourism circuits, and PPP-based tourism projects, alongside highlighting local crafts and One District One Product (ODOP) items.

To enhance visitor engagement, the department will also introduce and promote digital tourism tools such as mobile applications, websites, and QR codes, allowing easy access to information and seamless travel planning.

To attract visitors, the stall will include auto-navigation screens that showcase popular tourist destinations in UP. There will also be an Augmented Reality (AR) based digital touch panel where visitors can click selfies with images of at least six famous tourist sites.

Preparations are also underway to host traditional dances like Mayur Nritya (from Braj region), tribal dance forms (from Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur), Bundeli Folk Dance (from Jhansi), and Kathak (Lucknow Gharana).

Each day, there will be six short performances, each lasting around five minutes, with opportunities for visitors to click selfies with the artists.

The Tourism department will also set up registration counters for event planning, B2B meetings, and 20 co-exhibitors.

The Tourism department is working in mission mode to make UPITS 2025 a huge success. The goal is not only to present Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural diversity to the world, but also to boost the tourism sector and strengthen the economy. The event promises to be a memorable experience for millions of visitors and a significant milestone in promoting Uttar Pradesh as a top tourist destination.

