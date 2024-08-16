Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister

August 16 has witnessed several important events in history, making it a significant date in both Indian and world history for various political, economic, and other reasons. On this day in 2018, India mourned the loss of its former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart honouring his memory. Speaking to reporters he said, says, "Today marks the sixth death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh and the state government, we honor his memory.

UP: CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary in Lucknow, along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak pic.twitter.com/cp4Vi6FRkx — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2024

Earlier in the morning, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar honored former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. They attended a prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi on Friday.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with other members of the Cabinet also attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of the former prime minister.

Also Read: Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with other members of the Cabinet also attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of the former prime minister.Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya also arrived at 'Sadaiv Atal', to pay him floral tribute on his death anniversary. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial to pay tribute to former PM Vajpayee. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office. Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.



