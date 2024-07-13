"Atal Bihari Vajpayee Would Have Also Imposed Emergency": Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

Defending the Emergency imposed by the Congress party in 1975, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that if Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been the PM in a similar situation, then he would have also imposed the Emergency, adding that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) openly supported the Emergency. The Government of India on Friday announced that June 25 will be remembered annually as "Constitution Murder Day" in remembrance of the Emergency declared by the Indira Gandhi government in

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Raut said that the Emergency was imposed as it was a matter of national security. "They have no work left. It has been 50 years, and people have forgotten the Emergency. Why was an Emergency imposed in this country? Some people want to spread anarchy in the country. An open announcement was made from Ramlila Maidan, our jawans, and army were told not to follow the orders of the government. So in such a situation, if Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been the Prime Minister, then he would have also imposed it. It was a matter of national security, some people were making bombs in the country and were exploding bombs at various places. I want to tell you that Amit Shah doesn't know anything about Emergency. Those who praise Bala Sahab Thackeray with fake Shiv Sena (Shinde) have extended his support to Emergency. Balasaheb Thackeray had openly supported the Emergency at that time. RSS also supported it," Sanjay Raut said.

"Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray openly supported Emergency in 1975. He openly supported Indira Gandhi. She was welcomed in Mumbai. He supported the emergency because he felt the anarchy in the country needed to be controlled. What was wrong with that?... What happened in 10 years of BJP rule will be remembered. They are also not the saviours of the Constitution," he told ANI.He further said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at that time did not feel that the Constitution was murdered. "After this, the government of Janata Party came to power, the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. They did not feel that the Constitution was murdered. But who are they (BJP)? They don't have work so that's why they are diverting the people of the nation. Unka dimag thikane nhi hai. If we talk about Emergency then each and every day of the Modi government in the past 10 years will be marked for murdering the Constitution," he said.

Earlier on June 26, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution condemning the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as Speaker Om Birla read out the resolution condemning the act and said that June 25, 1975, will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India.On the occasion of the completion of 50 years of Emergency imposed in 1975, Birla praised the strength and determination of all those who strongly opposed the Emergency, fought, and protected India's democracy.Birla said, "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose emergency in the country in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who strongly opposed the emergency, fought an unprecedented struggle and took the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India."

He added, "The day of June 25, 1975, will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India." The Emergency of 1975 in India stands as a stark chapter in the nation's history marked by widespread political turmoil and civil liberties suppression. Declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Emergency saw the suspension of fundamental rights and the imposition of strict censorship, aiming to quell political dissent and maintain order.

It resulted in the arrest of thousands of opposition leaders, activists, and journalists without due process, leading to a climate of fear and uncertainty. The period witnessed significant curtailments of press freedom and civil liberties, with media outlets facing censorship and restrictions on reporting. The Emergency was lifted in 1977 following widespread public outcry and electoral defeat for the ruling party, underscoring the resilience of democratic institutions and the importance of upholding constitutional values in India's political landscape.

The legacy of the Emergency continues to serve as a reminder of the fragility of democratic freedoms and the necessity of safeguarding them against authoritarian tendencies.