Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute to His Idol

Monday,25th December we are celebrating 99th birth anniversary of our former Prime Minsiter Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He Sereved twice as Prime Minister of India, first from 16 May to 1 June 1996, and then from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajpayee was the tenth Prime Minister. He was also a great orator, known for his speeches in the parliament. He was also the first to speak in Hindi at the UN General Assembly. Today our current Prime Minister Narendra Modi Took x and shared a dedicated video to Vajpayee's life in the service of nation. Modi consider him as his idol he captioned it with "a great son of India".

Modis' caption read, "On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respect to former Prime Minister respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in Amrit Kaal."

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जयंती पर देश के सभी परिवारजनों की ओर से मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन। वे जीवनपर्यंत राष्ट्र निर्माण को गति देने में जुटे रहे। मां भारती के लिए उनका समर्पण और सेवा भाव अमृतकाल में भी प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/RfiKhMb27x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023

Vajpayee, His political journey included serving as the Prime Minister of India from May 16-31, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 13, 2004. Throughout his illustrious career, Vajpayee held significant roles, such as India's foreign minister, chairperson of various Standing Committees of the Parliament, and Leader of the Opposition. He born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, actively participated in India's freedom struggle against the British during his youth. He joined the Quit India Movement in 1942, contributing to the nation's fight for independence.