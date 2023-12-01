Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K chief secretary

Srinagar, Dec 1 Atal Dulloo, the 1989 batch IAS officer on Friday took over as the chief secretary of J&K succeeding A.K. Mehta.

Mehta superannuated on Thursday. Dulloo was prematurely repatriated to AGMUT cadre by the cabinet committee on appointments and later appointed as the J&K chief secretary by the Union ministry of home affairs.

Dulloo arrived here on Friday and was welcomed by officers and other staff at the civil secretariat where he took over the charge of the Chief Secretary.

He is a son of the soil and the third Kashmiri Pandit to become the chief secretary of J&K. Before him, Pushkar Nath Koul and Vijay Bakaya were the other two members of the Kashmir Pandit community who served as the chief secretaries here.

Dulloo is an engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

Before his central deputation he served as the financial commissioner of the Agriculture Production Department and additional chief secretary of the Finance Department here.

He is known for his people-friendly behaviour. During his posting at various places in J&K, he always showed keen interest in solving issues rather than delaying matters. Those who have served with him say he has a quick understanding of issues which prevents non-performers from impeding his functioning.

