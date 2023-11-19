Atiq Ahmad’s killers shifted to Chitrakoot prison

Kanpur, Nov 19 In a move prompted by security concerns, the jail administration has shifted three accused in the murders of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, to the district prison in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

The accused Lavlesh Tiwari, Shani and Arun Maurya were brought to the Chitrakoot jail under tight security.

They were arrested on April 15 this year when they shot the two brothers being taken to a hospital for medical examination in Prayagraj.

The accused trio were lodged in the Pratapgarh jail for security reasons as the Naini jail in Prayagraj had sons and members of Atiq-Ashraf gang.

Jail superintendent Shashank Pandey said, “They are being kept separately in a high security block of the prison. We have enhanced security measures in place, including thorough scrutiny of visitors.”

