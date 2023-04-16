Atiq Ahmad's killers shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’, killers wanted to become famous

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three assailants during a media interaction on Saturday night. The attackers posed as journalists and killed Atiq and his brother while they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. The killers were immediately overpowered and nabbed by the police after they shot Atiq Ahmed and his brother.

In some shocking videos of attackers that surfaced online, the killers can be heard shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” after killing Atiq and his brother. Three people identified as Arun Maurya, Lavlesh Tiwari and Sunny, were detained, people aware of the matter said. They killed the gangster-turned-politician as they “wanted to become famous”. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by the three people. The murder of the dreaded gangster comes just days after his son was killed in an encounter with UP Police in Jhansi. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. As many as three people were arrested. Meanwhile, internet services have been completely suspended in Prayagraj.