Atiq Ahmed Death: 17 police officials suspended

Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead LIVE updates: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday night while being taken for medical tests in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The development comes just hours after the last rites of Asad Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed, were performed at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj.

The security outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has been beefed up after the murders. As many as 17 police officials have been suspended and Section 144 has been imposed in Prayagraj.The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm by three gunmen.The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmad's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.