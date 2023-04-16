Atiq Ahmed Death: Section 144 imposed in UP, large gatherings banned

Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh gangster who faced at least 100 criminal cases, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on camera while they were being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh police conducted a flag march in Lucknow's Husainabad after Atiq Ahmed, his brother's killing.

Large gatherings have been banned in the state. Section 144 has been imposed in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Minister has taken cognisance of the situation and has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmed, his brother. Internet services have been suspended in the region as well. Additionally, district police officers have been directed to organise flag marches in their respective districts. The government has also rushed Director General of Police (DGP) RK VIshwakarma and Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary (Home) to Prayagraj to take stock of the situation.