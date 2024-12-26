Atishi Alleges BJP-Congress Collusion in Delhi Elections, Claims BJP is Funding Congress Candidates

political atmosphere in Delhi has heated up due to the upcoming Assembly elections in the next two months. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in Delhi for the past ten years, is making a strong push for a third consecutive victory. Meanwhile, the national parties, BJP and Congress, are also preparing to fight for control of Delhi, the capital of the country. In the midst of this, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi has made sensational allegations, stirring up a storm. Atishi has claimed that there is a collusion between BJP and Congress, and that BJP is funding Congress to contest the elections.

In a press interaction today, Chief Minister Atishi said that BJP is providing financial support to Congress for contesting the Assembly elections in Delhi. She stated that action should be taken against Congress leaders Sandeep Dikshit and Ajay Maken. AAP leader Sanjay Singh was also present during this press conference with Atishi.

She further stated that Congress candidates have received money from BJP. Congress leaders are working on a plan to divide votes in the upcoming Assembly elections. Atishi also accused Congress leader Ajay Maken of reading a script provided by BJP.

Atishi went on to say that on Wednesday, Congress filed an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal and herself, but they have never filed any FIR till date. She claimed that they had received official information that the expenses of Congress candidates are being borne by BJP, with Sandeep Dikshit and Farhad Suri being the key figures. Atishi also questioned why Congress had run an election campaign for Arvind Kejriwal in the Lok Sabha elections.

She accused Congress of colluding with BJP to help BJP win. If such a collusion did not exist, action should be taken against Ajay Maken and leaders of the Youth Congress. Atishi also raised the question of who is contesting the elections for Sandeep Dikshit and Farhad Suri.