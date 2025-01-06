Atishi breaks down at press conference, says Ramesh Bidhuri is abusing her father

New Delhi, Jan 6 With tears in her eyes, an emotionally disturbed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday hit out at BJP candidate from Kalkaji seat Ramesh Bidhuri for stooping so low to attack his 80-year-old educationist father.

“He is seeking votes by abusing my father and not on his own performance in the constituency,” Atishi alleged claiming that attacks on her father are very disturbing.

Atishi’s response to Bidhuri came during a press conference to allege a “voter scam” in the garb of deletion and addition of voters' names in the New Delhi Assembly constituency of Arvind Kejriwal.

During a rally in Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri stated, "Atishi has changed her father. She used to be Marlena, but now she is Singh. Her parents had filed a petition seeking clemency for Afzal Guru, the man responsible for killing young people."

On the alleged “voter scam”, CM Atishi said she wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner on Sunday and sought time for a meeting to share the details of the alleged “voter scam” being executed to vitiate the democratic process.

“Between October 29 and January 2, applications have been filed for deletion of 6,167 voter names,” she said, claiming 11 objectors, out of the total 84, have denied even filing any application for deletion of names of voters.

“The role of the Election Commission’s administration is also doubtful,” she said, claiming that about 10,000 new voters or 10 per cent of voters have been added to the constituency’s electoral rolls and 6,167 named or 5.7 per cent of names have been deleted.

She said a probe should be conducted on who filed these forms when 11 objectors are themselves denying having done so.

“We want the exercise of addition and deletion should be stopped till it is clear who filed Form 7 and from which cyber cafe,” she said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the name of his wife Anita’s name was also illegally deleted and alleged the BJP, which has conceded defeat even before elections, is resorting to “manipulation” and sheltering “bogus or ghost objectors”.

“I demand action against election officials who are allowing such wrongdoings,” he said, claiming a woman named Madhu, who was cited by election officials as the objector in the case of deletion of his wife’s name, has denied filing even a single Form 7.

