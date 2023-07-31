Atishi cancels interview for principal post in Delhi govt colleges

New Delhi, July 31 Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday announced that the interview scheduled for the post of principal of Shivaji College on August 1 stands cancelled.

Education Minister Atishi wrote to the Secretary of Higher Education and the DU VC, stating that the appointments of principals, OSDs, and ministerial staff in Delhi government funded colleges will be arbitrary.

Atishi emphasised that any appointment made without the approval of a fully constituted governing body would violate established laws, statutes, rules, and regulations.

“I have come to know that the Delhi University administration is proceeding with the appointments of Principals, OSDs, Assistant Professors, and ministerial staff in Delhi government funded colleges, despite repeated requests for the proper constitution of Governing Bodies (GBs) with mandatory Delhi Government nominees.

“This action is in direct contravention of Statute 30 (1) (C), Ordinance XVIII, and EC Resolution 51 (2012) of Delhi University, which clearly states that crucial administrative, financial, and staffing decisions for the college can only be made by a fifteen-membered GB, including Delhi Government nominees sanctioned by the Executive Council (EC),” read Atishi’s letter.

The letter further stated that the current truncated GB was authorised to handle only routine day-to-day matters, and any attempt to exceed their authority was not acceptable.

Atishi also mentioned that she was informed that three additional names were added to the current truncated Governing Body of Shivaji College, and an OSD has been posted against the vacant post of Principal in Satyawati College (Evening) in contravention of rules and regulations and without following due procedures.

“Accordingly, it is hereby directed that immediate steps must be taken for the cancellation of the scheduled interviews for the position of regular Principal of Shivaji College on August 1, 2023. It is imperative for the university administration to address these issues promptly and adhere strictly to established protocols.

“All recruitments in these 28 Delhi Government Colleges should only occur when fully constituted GBs with Delhi Government nominees are in place, and any irregular practices must be stopped immediately,” the letter states.

