Atishi conducts surprise inspection, issues ultimatum for sewer issue resolution

New Delhi, Dec 5 Responding to complaints, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection in Sultanpur Majra and Trilokpuri areas during which she expressed dissatisfaction on overflowing sewer water on the streets.

The Minister reprimanded officials for not taking action despite continuous complaints from the residents.

During the surprise inspection, Atishi saw sewage water overflowing outside sewers in many lanes, causing distress to residents and damaging the lanes.

She interacted with the affected public, who expressed their frustration with the lack of effective action by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials despite repeated complaints.

In response to the situation, Atishi issued a 15-day ultimatum to officials, instructing them to resolve all sewer-related issues in the specified areas within the given timeframe.

She stressed on the need for a detailed plan to address the sewer problems in Trilokpuri Pocket-E.

Expressing her displeasure, Atishi reminded officials that negligence in such matters is unacceptable in the Arvind Kejriwal-led regime.

She stressed the importance of officials being accountable to the public and warned of strict action against any official found to be negligent.

Atishi also highlighted the contrast between officials' expectations of cleanliness around their homes and the overflowing sewers affecting common people.

She directed officials to commence immediate work on resolving the issue and insisted on deploying a substantial number of machines to meet the committed timeline.

Reassuring the public, Atishi pledged the commitment of the Kejriwal government to address challenges and ensure that the welfare work for the people of Delhi continues without interruption.

