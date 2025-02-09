Atishi Dances To Celebrate Kalkaji Seat Win Amid AAP’s Defeat in Delhi Elections 2025; Swati Maliwal Calls It ‘Shameless’

A video of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi Marlena from the Kalkaji seat went viral on social sites. In it, she is seen dancing with party workers despite the Aam Aadmi Party's big loss in the Delhi Assembly elections. Atishi is celebrating her win from the Kalkaji constituency.

While sharing this viral video, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took a snatching attack over Atishi and called it a "shameless display". Maliwal's remarks came in light of AAP's humiliating defeat in the Assembly polls. Maliwal questioned the timing of the celebration, with nearly all its senior leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, losing their seats.

ये कैसा बेशर्मी का प्रदर्शन है ? पार्टी हार गई, सब बड़े नेता हार गये और Atishi Marlena ऐसे जश्न मना रही हैं ?? pic.twitter.com/zbRvooE6FY — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) February 8, 2025

"What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the big leaders lost, and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?" Swati Maliwal said in a post on X while sharing Atishi's celebration video.

Also Read | Delhi Election Results 2025: PM Modi Targets AAP Leaders Over Corruption Allegations, Says ‘It Will Be Probed, Loot Will Have To Be Returned’.

Atishi won the Kalkaji seat by a margin of 3,521 votes against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. The contest was neck and neck in the early trends Bidhuri was leading, raising concerns that AAP might face yet another loss. However, Atishi managed to turn the tide in the later rounds of counting, securing one of the few victories for her party.

However, AAP won only 28 seats, while the BJP retained the National Capital after three decades with a 48-seat victory. AAP secured 43.57% of the votes, while the BJP got 45.56%. Congress failed to win a single seat Delhi polls and managed a vote shared of just 6.34%.