Atishi expresses displeasure over reports of contaminated water supply in Delhi, asks DJB CEO to take exemplary action against officials

New Delhi, Nov 27 Water Minister Atishi on Monday expressed strong displeasure over the reports of contaminated water supply in some parts of the national Capital and wrote to Delhi Jal Board CEO demanding “immediate and exemplary action to ensure that no officers show laxity in providing clean water.”

In a letter to the DJB Chairman, Atishi wrote, "I am in receipt of a serious complaint regarding contamination of water in D-Block, New Friends Colony."

She said that attached photographs show that residents of the area are getting filthy water via their taps.

"This is not acceptable. It is shocking that residents of the national Capital are not getting clean water. It is the responsibility of the Delhi Jal Board to ensure that every resident in Delhi gets clean and adequate water. If this responsibility is not being fulfilled then heads should roll," she said.

Atishi directed the CEO Delhi Jal Board to ensure that the problem of contaminated water in New Friends Colony gets resolved within 48 hours and a compliance report is sent regarding the same.

"Strong action needs to be taken against officers responsible for the water supply in New Friends Colony. Exemplary action needs to be taken so as to ensure that no officers of DJB show laxity in providing clean and adequate water in all parts of Delhi," she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Government sources said that Atishi has said that heads must roll if residents of Delhi are getting dirty water.

