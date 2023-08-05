Atishi interacts with MCD teachers following professional training programme

New Delhi, Aug 5 Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with MCD school teachers after their five-day exposure visit to prominent institutes across the country to know about their experiences.

The Delhi Government has called them ‘mentor teachers’.

“Contributions of our mentor teachers have been instrumental in bringing an educational revolution to Delhi government schools.

“Following the same, we are now empowering our mentor teachers from MCD schools as well, so that they can lead the reforms in MCD schools and transform them into world-class educational institutions for children,” said Atishi.

She further stated that Efforts were being made to ensure the professional development of MCD school teachers so they could adopt the best teaching and learning methods in their classrooms.

A group of 25 ‘mentor teachers’ from MCD schools was sent by SCERT to the Discovery Lab of Science, Math, Art and Technology in Palampur, the Yellow Train School and Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Sahyadri School and Jan Prabodhini Navnagar Vidyalaya in Pune for a 5-day exposure training program.

While sharing their experiences with Atishi, the mentor teachers said that during the exposure visit, they learned how to make education interesting by adopting unique methods.

Responding to the experiences shared by the mentor teachers, Atishi said: “After this training, our teachers have gained confidence that they can make a difference and create an excellent environment to provide quality education to their students. The self-confidence of the teachers is crucial for us. It is through their self-confidence and hard work that MCD schools will become world-class institutions.”

