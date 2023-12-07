Atishi issues warning after inspection reveals overflowing sewers in Ashok Vihar

New Delhi, Dec 7 Soon after, Water Minister Atishi on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection in Delhi to address long-standing complaints of overflowing sewers, she directed the CEO of DJB to take strong action against officers responsible for cleaning of sewer lines of Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension and Ashok Vihar Phase-III areas.

After the inspection while expressing deep dissatisfaction with the negligent approach of officials, the Minister issued a stern warning and emphasised the need for responsible and immediate action.

Despite persistent complaints from residents about sewer issues, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials had not taken adequate steps to resolve the problem.

In response, Minister Atishi personally visited the affected area to assess the situation. During the inspection, residents revealed that the sewer lines had not been cleaned for months, resulting in sewage water inundating the streets.

People had repeatedly informed the DJB through complaints, but no remedial measures were initiated. Atishi reprimanded officials, stressing that the Kejriwal Government would not tolerate negligence in public service.

She asserted that officials must be accountable to the public, and any neglect would lead to severe consequences. During the surprise inspection, Atishi also observed sewer water flowing onto the streets in many lanes, causing inconvenience and infrastructure damage.

“Despite the availability of machines, the logbook revealed a lack of sewer cleaning activities,” said Atishi, while questioning officials about the negligence and instructed them to initiate immediate cleaning operations.

Highlighting the DJB's responsibility to provide clean water and efficient sewer systems, Minister Atishi warned that officials failing in their duties should consider resigning. She instructed officials to conduct daily ground visits, create checklists for identified issues, and install cleaning machines in every block of Ashok Vihar JJ Colony.

In addition to addressing sewer concerns, Minister Atishi directed officials to conduct a comprehensive study to ensure clean water supply to every household. She urged them to formulate a plan for installing Reverse Osmosis plants in the area.

The Minister also instructed the CEO of the DJB to issue directives to all relevant officials for conducting daily ground visits, developing checklists for sewer maintenance, and installing machines in every block of Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension, Ashok Vihar Phase-3.

This is intended to ensure the immediate cleaning of all sewer lines. Additionally, she directed the CEO to instruct all ACE(M)s to establish and adhere to a schedule for regular cleaning, desilting, and maintenance of sewer lines managed by the DJB.

