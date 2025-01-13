Atishi Leads Grand Roadshow in Kalkaji Ahead of Filing Nomination for Delhi Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi held a grand roadshow on Monday before filing her nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency in Delhi. The rally witnessed hundreds of AAP workers dancing to the beats of band music and raising slogans in support of their leader. Following Atishi's vehicle was a bike rally, adding to the fervor. During the nomination rally, Atishi greeted the residents of the area with a wave. Sharing a video of the rally on her X account, she wrote, "The people of Kalkaji will once again choose honest politics."

Additionally, Atishi, accompanied by Manish Sisodia, visited the Giri Nagar Gurudwara Sahib to offer prayers (Ardas) before starting her nomination process. Posting a photo on X, she wrote, "Started the nomination rally with Ardas at Giri Nagar Gurudwara Sahib along with elder brother Manish Sisodia Ji." AAP leader Manish Sisodia also extended his wishes to Delhi CM ahead of her nomination. “I am very happy as she is like my younger sister. Last time too, I took part in her nomination. The last 5 years were filled with challenges and struggles. I extend my wishes to her that for the next five years to be filled with success,” he said.He also highlighted that education is a big issue in the hearts of the people of Delhi today.

During campaigning, we meet people who tell us that their children are studying in government schools…We have worked sincerely for the people of Delhi…We have asked them to fund us to contest elections. I am happy to tell you that I have received the Rs 40 lakhs. I needed to contest elections from the Jangpura seat. This amount has been donated by around 350 people from across the nation and Delhi. People should donate funds to Atishi also,” Sisodia said.Sisodia is contesting in the Delhi Polls from the Jangpura seat against BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhan Suri.The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.