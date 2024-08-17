Atishi pulls up Chief Secretary over sewer overflow issues across Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 17 Taking cognizance of numerous complaints of sewer overflow from various parts of Delhi, Water Minister Atishi has pulled up the Chief Secretary (CS), holding him accountable, for the crisis.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Minister Atishi said that she was getting several complaints regarding sewer overflow from different parts of Delhi.

The areas which are most affected include Patparganj Village, Shashi Garden, Khichdipur, Subhash Park, Raj Nagar Part 2, Satya Niketan, RK Puram, Z Block Ranjit Nagar, Faridpuri, Buddha Nagar, Pandav Nagar, WEA Karol Bagh, Garhi Gaon, Pilanji Gaon, Chandrawal Gaon, Kotla Village, Sarai Kale Khan Basti, Jamrudpur and Chirag Delhi.

Atishi has written in the letter that sewer water is contaminating the drinking water in many parts of Delhi. If it is not taken care of immediately, it can become a serious health crisis, she warned.

She has directed the Chief Secretary to resolve sewer overflow issues across Delhi and take strict action against negligent officials responsible for the crisis.

In the letter, Minister Atishi has written that as the head of the bureaucracy, it is the Chief Secretary’s responsibility to resolve issues and prevent public hardship. Despite repeated verbal and written instructions, she is shocked that no action has been taken by the CS, which she finds unacceptable.

Notably, the Delhi Water Minister has taken multiple review meetings of the Delhi Jal Board along with concerned local area representatives and DJB officers.

The Minister has expressed displeasure, citing a lack of on-ground coordination between the Urban Development Department, DJB, and Finance Department, who are blaming each other instead of resolving the issue, severely impacting Delhiites.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor