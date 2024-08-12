Atishi to hoist Tricolour in Delhi this I-Day, announces Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Aug 12 Atishi, the cabinet minister in the Delhi government, will hoist the national flag in the capital this Independence Day, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday.

The declaration comes after his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

The Environment Minister has issued orders to the General Administration Department (GAD) of city government, to make all necessary arrangements to this effect.

“As per the decision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet Minister Atishi will hoist the Tricolour in his absence on August 15,” said the government notification shared by AAP.

The announcement comes on a day when the AAP convenor moved the Apex Court challenging his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case, linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. The special leave petition filed before the apex court challenges the August 5 decision of the Delhi High Court dismissing CM Kejriwal’s plea.

The Delhi High Court is yet to pronounce its decision on a bail plea filed by the AAP supremo in connection with the CBI case and reserved its verdict on July 29.

Notably, Delhi CM had reached out to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, last week, seeking his nod for cabinet minister Atishi to unfurl the national flag in the capital on his behalf.

Every year, the Delhi government’s Independence Day function is organised at the city’s Chhatrasal stadium, which is followed by a public address by the Chief Minister.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently incarcerated in Tihar jail over corruption and charges of money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Two days ago, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s release from prison sent a wave of euphoria in the AAP ranks. The AAP described Sisodia’s release as a slap on the face of ‘conspirators’ and also vindication of their claim that these cases were nothing but a witch-hunt against its leaders.

