'Atishi to hoist Tricolour on August 15', Delhi CM writes to L-G

New Delhi, Aug 7 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, informing him that Education Minister Atishi Marlena will hoist the flag in his place on August 15.

CM Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"Minister Atishi will hoist the flag on August 15 in my place," he wrote in the letter to L-G Saxena.

The Delhi government's annual Independence Day programme at Chhatrasal Stadium traditionally sees the Chief Minister hoisting the Tricolour. However, due to CM Kejriwal's current incarceration, he has authorised his cabinet minister, Atishi, to undertake this role.

The context of CM Kejriwal's imprisonment stems from his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case.

Recently, the Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on a bail plea filed by the AAP supremo in connection with the CBI case. The CBI also filed its charge sheet before a special court in Delhi against the AAP supremo and other accused.

The Delhi High Court recently upheld his arrest, noting that there was no malice in the CBI's actions and highlighting concerns about CM Kejriwal potentially influencing witnesses.

The ED had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming the AAP and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, as accused.

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court here extended the judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till August 9 in the CBI case and till August 13 in the money laundering case.

