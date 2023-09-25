Atishi writes to DHE regarding release of third quarterly grant to 12 colleges

New Delhi, Sep 25 Delhi Education Minister Atishi has written to the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) regarding the immediate release of the third quarterly grant to twelve colleges which are fully funded by the Delhi government.

The matter is currently being heard by the Delhi High Court wherein a notice was issued to the Finance Department to expedite the disbursement of funds.

In the letter, Atishi expressed concerns over the laxity on the matter as it creates substantial obstacles in fulfilling vital financial obligations of the college.

“Despite the increased budgetary allocation by the Delhi government, there are ongoing issues in processing essential payments, including salaries, pensions, arrears, medical bills, etc. These issues are primarily attributed to the delay in fund disbursement by the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE).

“I would also like to emphasise that this matter is currently being heard by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court wherein a notice was issued to the Finance Department to expedite the disbursement of funds,” reads her letter.

Atishi has directed the DHE to propose a mechanism under which the salaries, arrears, pension, medical bills and other dues of the staff and faculties of these 12 colleges can be paid in time.

“This delay in fund disbursal is creating substantial obstacles in fulfilling vital financial obligations of the colleges, particularly the disbursement of salaries, which have been pending for months. It is causing undue hardship to the staff and faculties of these colleges,” her letter states further.

