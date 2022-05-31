ATMA Exam 2022: Result on June 3, check top colleges cut-off

May 31, 2022

ATMA Exam 2022: Result on June 3, check top colleges cut-off

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is all set to declare the ATMA exam 2022 result on June 3. This MBA entrance exam was conducted on May 29 in online mode at various centers across the country. ATMA results will be available on the official website atmaaims.com. 

The ATMA cutoff varies for all institutes and courses. These ATMA 2022 cutoffs will be available on the official website for each college and institute. 

S.No.

Top colleges accepting ATMA score

ATMA expected cutoff 2022

1Christ University, Bengaluru

80-85

2

Department of Management Sciences University of Pune (PUMBA), Pune

85-90

3

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida

80-85

4

Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Ghaziabad

80-85

5

Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS), Rohini

80-85

6

Prin. L. N. Welingkar WE School, Mumbai

80-85

7

IBS Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School

75-80

8

Delhi School of Business

70-75

9

Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore

75-80

 

