ATMA Exam 2022: Result on June 3, check top colleges cut-off

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is all set to declare the ATMA exam 2022 result on June 3. This MBA entrance exam was conducted on May 29 in online mode at various centers across the country. ATMA results will be available on the official website atmaaims.com.

The ATMA cutoff varies for all institutes and courses. These ATMA 2022 cutoffs will be available on the official website for each college and institute.