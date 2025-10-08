Atmosphere of confrontation created in the last 11 years: Sachin Pilot

Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Oct 8 Congress national General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday condemned the misbehaviour with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, terming it "an extremely unfortunate incident".

"There can be nothing more tragic than this," he said.

Speaking to the media, Pilot stated that in the past 11 years, an environment of confrontation and hostility has been deliberately created in the country. "Attempts are being made to spread poison among the public. Those who misbehaved with the CJI are driven by malice. There is no place for such violence in our country," he added.

On the Bihar Assembly elections, Pilot remarked that while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is an experienced politician, he has clung to power for over 20 years, frequently switching alliances—from the RJD to the BJP, and vice versa.

"His politics of opportunism has had a negative impact on the people of Bihar. Now, the public wants change, and this time, change is certain," he asserted.

Pilot made these remarks during a function held at Mahila Ashram Girls College, Pathik Nagar, Bhilwara, organised to unveil statues of former Chief Minister and ex-Governor of Assam Shiv Charan Mathur and his wife and freedom fighter Sushila Devi Mathur. He was present at the event as the chief guest.

During the ceremony, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot jointly unveiled the statues of Shiv Charan Mathur and Sushila Devi Mathur.

Addressing the gathering, Pilot emphasised the decline of ethics in today’s political landscape, both at the national and state levels. "Any institution, party, or government can function effectively only when it respects fundamental values, and the leaders adhere to them," he said.

"Mere speeches or sermons do not bring about reform, nor do they lead us on the path of truth. Real change is only possible when our actions align with our words. Without individuals of integrity in our institutions and politics, genuine progress remains out of reach."

Pilot also praised the leadership of Shiv Charan Mathur, acknowledging his contributions to women’s education and industrial development. He commended the efforts of Vandana Mathur, Secretary of the institution, and Vibha Mathur, the Director, for carrying forward his legacy. "Providing quality education to the next generation is the most meaningful tribute we can pay to his memory," he concluded.

