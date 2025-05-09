ATMs to Remain Closed for 2–3 Days Amid Rising India–Pakistan Tensions? PIB Clears Air on Viral WhatsApp Message

The Press Information Bureau has dismissed a viral WhatsApp message that falsely claimed ATMs across India would be shut for two to three days. The clarification comes as tensions rise between India and Pakistan following India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Are ATMs closed⁉️



A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days.



🛑 This Message is FAKE



✅ ATMs will continue to operate as usual



❌ Don't share unverified messages.#IndiaFightsPropagandapic.twitter.com/BXfzjjFpzD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

According to the PIB’s fact-check unit, the viral message is fake. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the agency said ATMs will continue to function normally and urged the public not to circulate unverified information.

“A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days. This message is FAKE. ATMs will continue to operate as usual. Don’t share unverified messages,” the PIB Fact Check handle posted.

The false message had caused concern among users over possible disruptions to cash access. PIB has confirmed there is no such plan and ATM services remain uninterrupted.

The agency also urged citizens to stay alert and rely on official sources for accurate news. In recent days, Pakistan-based social media accounts have been spreading false claims aimed at creating panic in India. Authorities have warned users to verify any forwarded message before believing or sharing it further.