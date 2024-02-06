Atomic North Private Ltd’s complex inaugurated in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Feb 6 A new office complex of the Atomic North Private Limited was inaugurated in Billawar area of Kathua district in Jammu on Tuesday.

In 1st Phase, Atomic North will start BPO operation with 100 executives while more than 90 per cent will be local youth.

In the next phase, the company will build a data center, a Network Operations Center and a Security Operations Center which will provide employment to 1500 youth.

The complex was inaugurated by J&K L-G.

