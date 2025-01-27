Atone for insulting Ambedkar at Mhow: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Rahul Gandhi

Mhow, Jan 27 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he should visit the Ambedkar memorial built by the BJP government in Mhow and atone for insulting Babasaheb.

Rahul Gandhi was in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of Ambedkar, to launch the party's nationwide programme 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'.

"Do visit the grand memorial built at the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji in Mhow, which has been built by the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Also, do penance by closing your eyes in front of Babasaheb's memorial because you and your party always insulted him. After independence, Congress governments ruled Madhya Pradesh for decades but Congress neither organized any event at his birthplace nor thought of building a memorial," Chouhan said in a statement.

The former Chief Minister further stated that after Independence, Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh for decades but neither organised any event at his birthplace nor thought of building a memorial there.

Chouhan stated that when the BJP government was formed in Madhya Pradesh, the then Chief Minister Sundar Lal Patwa performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the memorial in Mhow. After this, the Congress government came and the work was stopped there.

"When the BJP government returned to power again, we built a divine and grand memorial in honour of Babasaheb. Now Ambedkar Maha Kumbh is organised in Madhya Pradesh, in which thousands of followers of Dr Ambedkar visit here," Chouhan added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Dr Ambedkar's memorial around 3.45 p.m. to pay his tribute.

Gandhi will be accompanied by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the various places in Mhow. The party's Working Committee Members (CWC) are also attending Mhow's rally.

Earlier, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari said the rally was expected to be historic, with lakhs of party workers from across the state likely to participate. He said that every Congress cadre was excited about the rally and eager to raise their voice against the insult to Ambedkar from his birthplace.

