Attack on BJP MP: LoP Suvendu Adhikari asks Bengal DGP to pack his bags

Kolkata, Oct 7 Expressing his anger over the role of police administration following the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday targeted the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar.

After visiting the injured BJP MP at a private hospital in north Bengal's Siliguri, Adhikari asked the IPS officer to pack his bags as he will soon receive a call from Delhi.

"Our MP's blood will be avenged with interest in the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls. All dues will be cleared. Bengal will pay for it. If the BJP government comes to power, arrangements will be made within 24 hours. Jalpaiguri SP Sri Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat and DGP Rajiv Kumar should pack their bags to go to Delhi. The Lok Sabha Speaker will soon give them a call," he said while speaking to reporters outside the hospital.

It may be noted that the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has already sought a report from the state government on this incident.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, standing in Siliguri, also made it clear that the state must submit a report very soon, otherwise legal action will be taken.

Meanwhile, Adhikari informed that the BJP MP will undergo surgery on his face. "Khagen Murmu is likely to undergo surgical intervention for facial injuries, including a fractured bone below his eye. His health condition, who is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is being continuously assessed," he said.

The BJP leader added, "It pains me to see the injuries inflicted by Mamata Banerjee's goons in a desperate bid to suppress their service to the people. But their spirits remain unbroken, and I assured them of our full support during their recovery."

BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants while on their way to meet the North Bengal landslides-affected people and distribute relief materials.

The incident took place in Nagrakata in the Jalpaiguri district of north Bengal.

The BJP MP was immediately rushed to a primary health centre for treatment. At present, the BJP MP is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri in north Bengal.

The BJP on Monday night filed a complaint against eight people at Nagrakata Police Station in Jalpaiguri district and staged a protest outside the police station demanding action against the accused. However, no one has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

