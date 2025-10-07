Attack on BJP MP, MLA: Bengal Governor sets deadline for police to act against culprits

Kolkata, Oct 7 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, on Tuesday, set a deadline of 24 hours for the state police to act against the culprits behind the attack on a BJP Lok Sabha member and a party legislator, allegedly by the Trinamool Congress activists.

The Governor also issued a note of caution that in case the police failed to act against the culprits within the deadline set by him, he would act as per constitutional norms.

The vehicle of BJP Lok Sabha member Khagen Murmu and the party’s Chief Whip in the West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, was allegedly attacked by the Trinamool Congress activists at Bamundanga in Jalpaiguri while they were on their way to Nagrakata in the same district with relief material for the people affected by rain and landslides.

In the attack, Murmu was severely injured, and he is currently under treatment at a hospital in Siliguri in the Darjeeling district. On Tuesday afternoon, the Governor went to the hospital to enquire about Murmu’s health condition, and there, while speaking to the media persons, said a deadline has been set for the police to act.

“The role of the police is in question in their matter. The cops should act as per the constitutional norms. In this case, the police should act according to the rules. If the police fail to take action against the culprits in this case, necessary actions will be taken as per constitutional norms,” the Governor said.

He also said that such attacks on the elected representatives were quite unfortunate in a state like West Bengal. “The democratic system comes under question following such attacks on the elected representatives. Such an incident is extremely unfortunate for a state like West Bengal and is equivalent to choking the democratic system,” the Governor said.

Even after 24 hours since the attack on Murmu and Ghosh, no one has been arrested so far in this connection.

“On Monday night, the BJP filed a complaint against eight people at Nagrakata Police Station in Jalpaiguri district and staged a protest outside the police station, demanding action against the accused. The police on Tuesday said the matter is being investigated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor