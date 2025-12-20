Attack on CM Rekha Gupta: Delhi court frames attempt to murder charges against 2 accused

New Delhi, Dec 20 A Delhi court on Saturday framed attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy charges against two accused allegedly involved in an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her Civil Lines residence on August 20.

The Tis Hazari Court fixed the next hearing in the case on December 26, observing that there was prima facie sufficient evidence to frame charges against Rajesh Sakariya and Sheikh Tehsin Raza. The provisions carry a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail, along with a fine.

Apart from attempt to murder, the court also framed charges under BNS sections 221 (obstructing public servant) and 132 (assaulting a public servant) against the duo. An additional charge of voluntarily causing hurt was framed against Sakariya.

The case relates to the assault on Chief Minister Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' session at her Civil Lines residence. The assailant, identified as Rajesh Sakariya, a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver from Rajkot in Gujarat, had posed as a complainant before launching the attack.

During the ‘Jan Sunwai,’ Sakariya handed some papers to the Chief Minister and referred to a court case before assaulting her. He was arrested soon after the incident and booked on charges of attempted murder, assaulting a public servant, and obstructing officials from performing duties.

According to investigators, Tehsin Raza and Sakariya were watching videos on action against stray dogs in Delhi when the two conspired to avenge the “cruelty” against canines.

The chargesheet against the two accused was filed in October.

Sakariya's criminal record, which emerged during the probe, revealed that at least five cases are registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. He has been acquitted in four of them.

In September, Sakariya approached a Delhi court stating that he had not been provided with a copy of the FIR.

The police opposed the plea, contending that the FIR had been declared sensitive under a police order and that the application was both premature and not maintainable.

However, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) submitted that the FIR could be shared if the accused gave an undertaking not to disclose it to anyone else. The defence lawyer, appearing for Sakariya, argued that no such undertaking was mandated under the law.

After hearing all sides, the court ruled that the copy of the FIR must be handed over to the accused, rejecting the police's contention.

