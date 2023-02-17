"Attack on democracy..." JDU spokesperson slams Centre over I-T survey at BBC offices

Holding the Central government responsible for the nearly 60 hours long I-T survey, the JD(U) leader said this operation was a part of vindictive politics.

"I-T raids on BBC reflect that the central government misuses central agencies like Income Tax, CBI, and ED out of political vendetta," he said.

He added, "BBC is a press, and the press is a fourth pillar of democracy. This operation is an attack on democracy and the Central government is responsible for this."

The I-T survey on BBC offices in Mumbai's Kalina Santacruz and the national capital's KG Marg concluded on Thursday night.

The I-T officials surveyed the UK-based broadcaster's offices over a charge of deliberate non-compliance with Indian laws, including transfer pricing rules and the diversion of profits illegally.

Reacting to it, the JDU leader further said that people are watching it and will reply to the Central government at an appropriate time.

However, commenting on seeing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a PM candidate, he said that Kumar has every quality of becoming a PM.

"Nitish Kumar has pan India support and people aspire that Kumar should become PM because he has all the qualities for becoming a PM. But Nitish has often made it clear that he will become the leader of the united opposition and fulfil the 'BJP-Mukt Bharat' aspiration of the people in 2024," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

