Attack on ED sleuths: Agency accuses Bengal cops of diluting seriousness of charges in case

Kolkata, Jan 8 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday accused the West Bengal Police of diluting the seriousness of the charges in the case related to the attack on its officials on January 5.

The attack on the ED sleuths took place as they reached the residence of a local Trinamool Congress leader to conduct raid and search operations at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, in connection with the ration distribution case.

In a strongly-worded statement issued on Monday, the ED has accused the local Nazat Police Station of registering an FIR incorporating mainly the clauses related to bailable and non-scheduled offences.

The ED has also accused the state police of not sharing the copy of the FIR with their officials.

According to the ED, after the attack, their officials lodged a complaint at Nazat Police Station for registration of an FIR for offences under Section 307, 333, 326, 353, 392, 395, 397, 149, 148, 186, 189, 426, 435, 440, 341 and 342 r/w Section 120B, 109 and 115 of the IPC 1860.

The ED’s statement added that the police registered the FIR for offences mainly under bailable and non-scheduled offences like 147, 148, 149, 341, 186, 353, 323, 427, 379, 504 and 34.

“A copy of the FIR has not been shared with this Directorate,” the ED’s statement read.

The ED, in the statement, has also accused the Bangaon Police Station of not furnishing the copy of the FIR to the directorate on the basis of the complaint made by the directorate about the resistance their team faced while bringing out arrested Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya from his residence at Bangaon on the same night.

He was arrested in connection with the ration distribution case.

According to the ED’s statement, all their team members as well as the CRPF personnel were threatened, assaulted by the crowd and obstructed while they were performing their official duty at around 11:30 PM.

“In this case Bangaon police was informed through email at 8:46 AM and thereafter SP Bangaon was contacted on mobile at around 4:00 PM with the request to provide sufficient security to the ED team.

“Despite this request, the crowd was allowed to gather near the premises being searched. The crowd pelted stones and attacked the ED team at around 11:30 PM.

“No physical injury was noticed to any ED officials but the crowd damaged the vehicle of the ED search team. A formal complaint has been lodged with the police authorities concerned. An FIR copy is awaited in this case also,” the ED’s statement read.

