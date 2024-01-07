Attack on ED sleuths: Bengal Guv directs state police to arrest absconding TMC leader

Kolkata, Jan 7 In a strong message to the West Bengal Police, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has ordered for immediate tracking and arrest of the absconding Trinamool Congress leader, Seikh Sajahan, the mastermind behind the attack on the ED and CAPF officials.

According to the Raj Bhawan insiders, the Peace-Room there had received complaints about the influential political patronage received by Sajahan.

In those complaints, a section of the police administration had also been accused of involvement in this nexus.

The Governor has said that he had a discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the matter.

Refusing to divulge the details of the discussion, the Governor said that he will reveal in the right time about what transpired from the dialogues.

It is learnt that the state police should investigate whether the absconding leader is still in the state or has escaped to any state or even any neighbouring country, Raj Bhawan insiders said.

The Governor had also directed the state police to probe whether the absconding Trinamool Congress leader had any insurgency connections or not.

The central agency sleuths were attacked on Friday when they attempted a raid and search operations at his residence of the Trinamool leader, Seikh Sajahan. The leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari had alleged that a section of the attackers were the illegal Rohingya infiltrators. It is learnt that the Governor has also directed the state police to probe that angle as well.

